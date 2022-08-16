With temperatures climbing into the triple digits this week, the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services is advising residents to find a place to stay cool, including the cooling centers it provides throughout the county.
The Lodi Community Center at 415 S. Sacramento Street is one of those cooling centers, and will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Thornton Community Center will also provide reprieve from the heat during the same hours of operation. The center is located at 26675 N. Sacramento Road. According to www.accuweather.com, a private forecasting service, triple-digit heat is expected all week, with Tuesday being the hottest at 106 degrees. Wednesday will be 105 degrees, and Thursday and Friday will both be 101 degrees.
The weekend is expected to cool into the mid-90s, and by Aug. 26, the temperature should be 92 degrees.
Evening temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 60s through Friday, then drop to the low 60s next week.
The City of Lodi opened its cooling centers at the Lodi Public Library and LOEL Center this week, spokeswoman Mary Campbell said.
Cooling center hours at the library, located at 201 W. Locust St., are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The LOEL Center, 105 S. Washington St., will be open on Friday from 1-7 p.m.
Due to the extreme heat this week, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the northern Central Valley, and are encouraging residents to drink plenty of fluids. In addition, the NWS is recommending residents remain in an air-conditioned room, stay our of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, and take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
