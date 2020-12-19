LODI — At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education approved an expansion of remote learning opportunities for the 2021-22 school year.
The Lodi Digital Academy will be a separate program from the distance learning that is taking place this school year amid the pandemic. The academy will be available for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade, under the independent study program. The academy is being created to offer families who want their students to learn remotely next school year with an additional online option.
The Lodi Digital Academy will be taught by Lodi Unified teachers using district curriculum, and follow a typical school day schedule with both synchronous and asynchronous learning. Students will have occasional in-person meetings with teachers to meet state requirements.
Space is limited; a lottery system will be used if sign-ups exceed the limit. The district will provide information about the application process and the program in January.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Unified, teachers reach agreement
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District announced it reached a tentative agreement with the Lodi Education Association on Friday, which settles the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. LEA informed the district that it will engage in their voting process.
Because this year’s state budget has been a concern for public school districts, the district’s board of education expressed concern over California’s economic outlook before reaching an agreement.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature deferred a portion of education funding, meaning public school districts will not receive 46% of their revenue from the state budget during the 2020-21 school year.
While the state has promised it will provide that deferred revenue in a subsequent school year, the governor and Legislature have not yet taken any action that will address California’s deficit in the coming years.
As a result, the board is unable to commit to any increases in ongoing expenses. The district has realized an unexpected increase in one-time funds which were not spent during the second half of the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic. However, as this is one-time money, the board agreed to use the funds to compensate teachers 3% on a one-time, non-precedent-setting basis.
The tentative agreement can be found online at www.lodiusd.net.
— Wes Bowers
Delta unveils ‘Mustangs Moving Forward’
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College has unveiled “Mustangs Moving Forward,” a new program to make it easier for students to identify their career interests and achieve their goals.
Moving forward, Delta students will be automatically enrolled into the college’s new Transfer and Career Pathways, or TrACs, which aims to give students a better understanding of their career path options and provide them with support from professors, counselors, librarians and a new team of “success coaches.”
Information about the new TrACs, including a video overview of Mustangs Moving Forward, is now available at www.deltacollege.edu/tracs. Open registration for the spring semester is underway, with most classes offered online. Tuition is free for first-time, full-time college students and those who meet certain income requirements.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County water plan complete
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The Greater San Joaquin County Regional Water Coordinating Committee announced that it completed a significant update to the 2014 Integrated Regional Water Management Plan and will consider its adoption on Jan. 20, 2021.
The goal of the IRWMP is to encourage regional cooperation and collaborative projects to provide water supply reliability, recycling, conservation, quality improvement, stormwater capture and management, flood management and environmental and habitat protection or improvements.
The committee invites the public to provide comments on the plan by Jan. 8. Following receipt and review of the plan, the California Department of Water Resources will conduct a 30-day public comment period during which the public will be invited to submit additional comments.
Comments and questions should be sent to Glenn Prasad in the San Joaquin County Public Works Department at gprasad@sjgov.org.
For more information, visit www.esjirwm.org.
— Wes Bowers