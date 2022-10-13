STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees appointed Tracy resident and retired Delta College executive assistant Valerie Stewart-Green to serve on the school’s governing board.
Stewart-Green replaces Trustee Teresa Brown, who passed away on Sept. 11.
The provisional appointment will last until the November 2024 election, when Brown’s term was set to expire. Stewart-Green represents Area 6, including the communities of Tracy and Mountain House.
“I’m happy and excited for this opportunity,” Stewart-Green said in a media statement. “I want to make sure that our students have the best opportunities for education and are successful, and that we do what is best for the community.”
A resident of Tracy for 26 years, Stewart-Green worked at Delta College for 22 years until her recent retirement. Most of her tenure at Delta was in the President’s Office where she worked with college administrators and the board.
She has a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco.
“I’m pleased to welcome Trustee Stewart-Green to the Board of Trustees and look forward to working with her," Superintendent/President Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson said. “Delta College serves a pivotal role in the community, and the board’s oversight and guidance is an essential part of that. We will continue to work collaboratively on the shared goal of student success.”
Six candidates applied for the open seat and were interviewed during a special board meeting Tuesday.
