The California Department of Transportation will conduct various ramp closures on Highway 99 from Main Street in Ripon to Turner Road in Lodi for curb, gutter and sidewalk work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Work will occur as follows:
• Full on-ramp closure to northbound Highway 99 at Kettleman Lane from Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Full on-ramp closure to southbound Highway 99 at Turner Road from Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
— Wes Bowers
Crash victims identified as Lodi, Galt residents
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the two people killed in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Kettleman Lane as 74-year-old Deanne Harris Smuck of Lodi and 64-year-old Wendall Scott Smuck of Galt.
According to the CHP, Deanne Smuck was driving a 1970 Chevrolet Nova southbound on Highway 99 just south of Kettleman Lane at about 7:20 a.m. last Friday when she allowed the vehicle to veer off the roadway and collide with a metal light pole.
The Nova continued to drive off the road, ultimately colliding with a tree. Both occupants were killed in the collision, the CHP said.
— Wes Bowers