LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will host its Instructional Community Swim Saturday this weekend at Blakely Park’s Enze Pool, 1050 S. Stockton St., Lodi.
The instructional classes are open to people of all ages. Each instructional swim session will be led by lifeguards and swim instructors.
Session 1 will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. It includes:
• Baby and Me: Coaching parents how to help their toddler to be comfortable in the water and enjoy the experience.
• Junior Lifeguard Skills: Introduces youths to the basic skills for lifeguards, including safety tips and rescue demonstrations.
• Lap and Leisure Swim: There will be lanes set aside for lap swim instruction and development, as well as a leisure swim area.
Session 2 will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. It includes:
• Family Fitness: An exercise class that involves aerobic movements with the resistance of the water.
• Family Water Safety: Instruction about the importance of water safety and supervision in an aquatic environment.
• Lap and Leisure Swim: There will be lanes set aside for lap swim instruction and development, as well as a leisure swim area.