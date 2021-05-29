After six months as interim president at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Terri Day was permanently named to the position this week, the hospital announced.
Day will oversee operations at both Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which Adventist Health also manages, as well as numerous clinics and other outpatient services in the community.
“I am delighted to have this opportunity to support Adventist Health’s mission by improving the health of San Joaquin County residents,” Day said in a media statement released Friday.
“Since coming onboard as an interim administrator for Dameron and Lodi Memorial last year, it’s been inspiring to see the resilience of our staff and the community as we all rose to the challenge posed by the pandemic,” she said. “As we move forward as an integrated two-hospital system, we will focus on maintaining our positive momentum by enhancing the level of access, care and services available to residents.”
Day succeeds former president Daniel Wolcott, who left for a similar position at Adventist Health’s hospitals in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Delano in December.
Wolcott had led Lodi Memorial for five years before his departure.
Day joined Adventist Health’s team in San Joaquin County as the administrator of Dameron’s services when the company started managing the Stockton hospital in early 2020.
A Certified Public Accountant with a background in managing financial and operational efficiencies in hospital systems, Day helped lead the 200-bed Dameron hospital to what the company called dramatic improvement despite pandemic challenges.
Her team expanded surgery and cardiac care services, cared for more emergency patients than they had in years and doubled the Emergency Department admission rate while reducing monthly operating costs, according to Adventist Health.
Prior to joining the Dameron team, Day served in several capacities with Adventist Health hospitals in Southern California for several years, including as interim president at Adventist Health Glendale in 2017 and 2018.
She has also served as president of a large healthcare system in the Midwest, and as Chief Financial Officer of Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Health in San Bernadino County from 1990 to 2000.
“I am grateful for Terri’s leadership in San Joaquin County, and we look forward to seeing how our mission grows in the coming years,” said Adventist Health’s Care Division president Andrew Jahn said in the media statement.