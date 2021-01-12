GALT — At 1:26 a.m. Sunday, Galt police officers responded to a business on the 10000 block of Live Oak Avenue. The alarm company contacted the business owners, who said there was a male subject inside of the business, the Galt Police Department said.
Upon arrival, officers found a broken window into the business, police said. A K-9 officer attempted to contact the suspected burglar, and a short time later, a man tried to exit through the broken window, police said.
Elk Grove resident Warner Graves, 57, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and vandalism and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.