Whenever Rita Sperling is out and about, whether it’s at Costco or Target, she is always thinking about bikes that need to be bought or a special toy that a child would like for Christmas.
As president of the nonprofit Children’s DreamWorks, Sperling spends her time throughout the year preparing to make the holidays better for children and families in need.
“It’s always on my mind, no matter where I’m at. When my husband and I are out, I take my folder with me,” she said.
Sperling has worked in the hair salon business for 50 years, her other passion. In 1985, she began doing volunteer work for Share Homes Family Services. She started by holding a dinner and fashion show fundraiser to raise funds so children could visit Disneyland.
Nearly 20 years later, Sperling began to see more of a need to help children in low-income families, and wanted to do more for them.
“I got this hare-brained idea to start my own organization so I could help more families,” she said.
After talking it over with her husband and best friend, she began the preparations. Within 60 days, the organization became an official nonprofit — Children’s DreamWorks — and she organized its first fundraiser, a barbecue and silent auction/raffle in her backyard.
The most rewarding part is to see former foster children she has helped giving back to the community, she said.
Years later, one such former foster child became employed by Toys R Us. Sperling had shared that her wish for the girl’s future was that she’d one day give back to the community.
When the young woman ran into Sperling as she was shopping at Toys R Us one day, the pair shared that memory. The store employee then used her employee discount to help Sperling purchase some toys for Children’s DreamWorks.
“Kindness was shown, and that really makes your heart smile to know that you have made a difference,” Sperling said.
Children’s DreamWorks is led by eight board members. Their mission is “making children’s dreams come true.”
Each year the members of the organization organize two fundraisers. A brunch and fashion show is held in the spring at the Merlot in Downtown Lodi. A barbecue and raffle is held late each summer.
The biggest change Sperling has seen over the years is that the nonprofit is able to help more children each year. Forty-eight children benefited from the organization during its first Christmas. Over the years, that number has grown to as many as 1,000 children in a year.
In addition to receiving clothing, each child is given a couple items off of their wish list. The nonprofit also provides 50 to 100 bicycles to children each year.
Through its partnership with the Salvation Army, Children’s DreamWorks also serves Christmas meals to up to 25 families.
The constant need Sperling sees in the community is what motivates her to keep the mission going.
“Children are a gift from God. They were put here to be nurtured and to hopefully turn into good human beings. They are our future,” she said.
More than $20,000 is spent each year in fulfilling Christmas needs and wishes, said Betty Taylor, the nonprofit’s treasurer.
Childen’s DreamWorks has expanded its mission from fulfilling Christmas wishes to sponsoring children for various sports and jog-a-thons, providing scholarships to high school students, sending children with special needs to camp and donating iPads and accessories to a class for students with special needs in Lodi Unified School District.
“If you can educate children, you are really improving the community,” Taylor said.
As she looks to the future of Children’s Dreamworks, Sperling hopes to be able to add a new fundraiser into the mix. She plans to reach out to others for some ideas.
And her hope for the children is that they not only succeed in reaching their dreams, but that they will turn around and help other children.
“(My hope) above all else is for them to realize someone cared enough. The greatest honor is when that little kid comes up and hugs me for that special toy they wanted. That pulls at my heart strings,” she said.