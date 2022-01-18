A Lodi Police Department officer was awarded the State of California’ highest honor last week for her efforts to save the life of a disabled man in 2020.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state attorney general Rob Bonta awarded officer Erika Urrea with the Medal of Valor during a virtual ceremony last Thursday.
“California is at its best when we look out for one another, and Officer Urrea’s heroic and life-saving action is an inspiring example to all of us,” Newsom said. “It is an honor to recognize her incredible bravery today, and we thank her for her unwavering commitment to the people of this state.”
On Aug. 12, 2020, Urrea was patrolling along East Lodi Avenue when she noticed Jonathan Mata struggling with his electric wheelchair on the railroad tracks.
Urrea made a U-turn, jumped out of her vehicle and rushed to the Mata’s aid as the crossing arms lowered and a 250-ton freight train approached from the north.
After realizing the chair would not move, Urrea pulled Mata free just as the train passed. The train struck him in the leg, and he was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital for treatment.
“The Medal of Valor is the highest honor our state can give to a public safety officer, recognizing those on the frontlines who go above and beyond the call of duty,” Bonta said. “Officer Erika Urrea went above and beyond. On what was a normal summer day, her brave actions were anything but the norm when she demonstrated great courage — in the face of great danger — by rescuing a fellow citizen from the brink of life-ending tragedy. Her valor represents the very best of the California spirit.”
Because the ceremony was virtual, Lodi police chief Sierra Brucia presented Urrea with the award.
“I’m very honored for this, and just thank you to all my friends, family, coworkers, the governor’s office, the attorney general’s office, and the ( Medal of Valor Review Board) as well. Thank you very much,” Urrea said during the ceremony.
The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Act of 2003 gives the governor authority to award medals to public safety officers who are recognized for extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.
The Attorney General’s Office receives nominations from public safety agencies that are then reviewed by the Medal of Valor Review Board.
Recommendation are made to the Attorney General, who then formally recognizes recipients.
The governor’s office said that without Urrea being aware of her surroundings and quickly responding with no regard for her own safety, Mata would have been killed.
“Because of her extraordinary bravery, heroism and courage, her actions were above and beyond the call of duty, and exemplify the highest standards of a California public safety officer,” Newsom said.
“It is extraordinary, in the blink of an eye, what we can do to change the course of one’s life, and the course of history, for that matter,” he said. “So we’re here celebrating not only a remarkable person, but also celebrating a remarkable and magical moment of selflessness, of heroism, of course courage.”