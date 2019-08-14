The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying using Evergreen 5-25 today or Friday between 8 and 11 p.m. in the following areas:
• A portion of rural West Lodi from Highway 12 in the north to Telephone Cut in the south; and from Interstate 5 in the east to three miles west of I-5.
• A portion of rural West Lodi from West Harney Lane in the north to Armstrong Road in the south, and from the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the east to Ray Road in the west.
For maps of the spray areas, or for more information, visit sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Public Library to serve as cooling center
Due to extreme temperatures this week, the city of Lodi is designating the Lodi Public Library as a cooling center. The library is located at 201 W. Locust St., and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Wes Bowers
CHP to set up DUI checkpoint on Saturday
In an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-
related traffic fatalities this weekend in San Joaquin County, the California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in an undisclosed location.
For more information, contact Officer Nicholas Capadona at 209-938-4800.
— Wes Bowers
Adult mentors sought for Galt youth group
GALT — The City of Galt is looking for adult mentors to serve on the Galt Youth Commission.
Applications are now being accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at the City Clerk’s Office, 380 Civic Drive, Galt.
For detailed information on the Galt Youth Commission, visit www.ci.galt. ca.us or contact the City Clerk's Office at 209-366-7130.
— Oula Miqbel
Medicare meeting to be Aug. 28 in Stockton
STOCKTON —The Sutter Gould Medical Foundation will host a Medicare presentation on Aug. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sutter Gould Medical facility, 2505 W. Hammer Lane, Conference Room 3011, Stockton.
A licensed insurance agent will guide participants through the various Medicare policies and answer questions as he or she guides individuals through their Medicare options.
• Learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D
• Find out which services are covered
• Know when and how to enroll
• Hear about the all-in-one Medicare Advantage plans available in San Joaquin County
Medicare Advantage plans can help simplify the complexity around Medicare, and may offer more comprehensive and cost-effective benefits than original Medicare or fee-for-service plans.
Registration for this presentation is available by calling 209-548-7860. Accommodations for people with special needs will be available. Walk-ins are welcome to attend but seating is limited and registration is encouraged.
— Oula Miqbel
Join state redistricting commission by Monday
SACRAMENTO —TheCalifornia State Auditor reminds Californians that there are only five days left to submit an initial application for the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission.
With less than a week left before the Monday deadline, to date 17,791 people have applied to serve on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, of which 15,110 are tentatively eligible.
The initial application takes about 10 minutes to complete. Information requested through the initial application is used to determine tentative eligibility and is a required first step in the application and selection process for becoming a member of the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission.
Applicants must submit an application online at shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov by 5 p.m. Monday at 5 p.m.
For information about eligibility requirements visit shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov or call (833) 421–7550. Follow it on Facebook and Twitter at @ShapeCAFuture.
— Oula Miqbel