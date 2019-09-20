LODI — For more than 20 years, Christina Schallberger has been a leader in the local 4-H community.
Not only did she found Sundance Kids on Live Oak Road two decades ago, but she was also instrumental in getting the San Joaquin County Ag Fest off the ground in 2014.
For these contributions, Schallberger will be inducted into the San Joaquin County Ag Hall of Fame next month.
Schallberger said she felt a little embarrassed about being inducted, let alone nominated for the honor.
“A friend of mine told me earlier this year that she had nominated me, and I asked her ‘for what?’” she said. “Although I’m considered a leader in ag and livestock, it was just kind of a hobby I got into.”
The San Jose native has lived in the Lodi area for nearly 40 years, and it was her husband who came from a family with an ag background.
She said her husband did not want to get involved in the ag industry, but one trip to a fair to look at goats changed all that. Schallberger’s five children fell in love with the goats, her husband and his brother purchased some, and the rest is history.
Sundance Kids soon became a spot where local children could learn about raising and caring for goats, as well as about the animal’s meat, as part of their 4-H educational program.
At one point, Schallberger said she had as many as 500 goats on the property, all of which were shown and sold at fairs and events around the state.
As her children are now adults and no longer want to be involved with goats as much as they used to, Schallberger continues to educate about 30 local 4-H members.
She no longer travels the state to show the animals, but still sells them directly from her Live Oak Road ranch.
Schallberger does not see the service she provides as needed strictly for ag purposes, stating that whether one raises an animal for fun or for business, they are learning a responsibility.
Many of her students use the knowledge they learn at Sundance Kids for careers in medicine, nursing and veterinary services, she said.
While her children are now adults, Schallberger said she continues to keep Sundance Kids going not for money, but for her passion to teach others.
Still, her consideration for the county’s Ag Hall of Fame is flattering, she said.
I’m not a farmer, and I don’t produce wine,” she said. “I guess I should sit back and enjoy it. I don’t know if I fit in this category, but it’s still overwhelming. I’m humbled and honored.”
Schallberger will be inducted with Lucas Winery owner David Lucas, Stokes Farms owner Tom Stokes and Everett Rankins of Tracy’s Rankins AG Incorporated.
The Hall’s posthumous award will go to Patrick “Pat” Connelly.
Now in its 35th year, the Ag Hall of Fame will honor the 2019 inductees on Oct. 17 at the Robert J. Cabral Ag Center, 2101 E. Earhart Ave, in Stockton.
