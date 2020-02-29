Unicorn motifs were seen throughout the living room and backyard and colorful streamers hung from ceiling corners and outdoor posts. A swarm of pink and purple captured the attention of everyone convening in the room ready to celebrate Trinity Estrada’s eighth birthday on Tuesday evening.
Gifts were placed on a table with birthday messages from people that Estrada had never met. While the concept of a birthday party may seem commonplace, for the 8-year-old it was the first sense of community and normalcy she has experienced since first becoming homeless.
Sarah Reiswig, Estrada’s mother, says she has been in legal limbo with her grandmother’s husband over a property she claims was deeded to her following her grandmother’s death, which has left Reiswig and her daughter without a place to live.
Lodi resident Natalie Bowman and her boyfriend Kyle Jenkins have been housing the mother and daughter since early January. Bowman became involved with Reiswig’s case as a paralegal at her father's law firm Bowman & Berreth.
Bowman, who founded Partners for International Cooperation, a local organization that helps grassroots organizations receive nonprofit status, was working with community partners to raise funds to help put Reiswig and Estrada in hotels following the housing dispute that left the mother and her young daughter homeless.
“It just became too expensive and it was not a real solution. PIC was able to provide them with food and clothing (from The Commons Food Pantry and clothing closet), but they needed a place to stay,” Bowman said.
Bowman reached out to local organizations that offered emergency housing, only to find no space available.
According to Bowman, many local shelters are dealing with limited resources and space because of the rise in homelessness.
After speaking with her boyfriend, the couple agreed that offering Reiswig and Estrada their spare bedroom provided both an immediate solution for the mother and daughter, and offered them security and support.
“I was very hesitant to accept the invitation to stay with Natalie and Kyle because I did not want to interfere in their life, but Natalie insisted that we would not disrupt her life,” Reiswig said.
Bowman said family members and friends expressed their concerns to the couple, encouraging them to weigh other options rather than offering their home. However, she felt certain about her decision because of her relationship with Sarah and her understanding of her complex case.
“I was not bringing a stranger in from off the street. I think there are a lot of negative perceptions and stereotypes about homeless people that reduce them to being people that make bad life decisions, but there are so many situations where that is not the case,” Bowman said.
While living with Bowman, Reiswig said both she and her daughter have developed a sense of stability that has allowed the pair to thrive with newfound confidence and higher self-esteem.
“I finished putting together my resume and I am starting to apply for jobs. I was also able to get Trinity enrolled back in school, which was a long, stressful process that required us to get several notarized letters, but we are finally getting to a point where things are starting to feel normal,” Reiswig said.
Bowman, who threw Estrada’s birthday party, said she felt it was important to hold the bash and remind Reiswig and her daughter that they were loved and that people in the community cared for them, despite their recent struggles.
“Having a birthday party was about creating a sense of normalcy and letting Trinity know she is a human being with value, that she is wanted, and that we in the community see her,” Bowman said.
Over 30 people attended the party, and even more people stopped by ahead of the party and dropped off gifts and food. The community support astounded Reiswig, who said she emotionally moved after witnessing the gathering.
“There really are good people in the world and this reminded me of that. There are people in this community that have the biggest hearts,” Reiswig said. “It made me so happy to know people went out of their way to make my daughter feel loved.”
Trinity, who donned a unicorn shirt, gallivanted through the backyard with friends playing games before returning inside to open presents. She said seeing everyone at her party made her feel special.
“This was my first party ever,” she said. “My favorite present was the unicorn scooter.”
Bowman choked up as she witnessed the joy the party brought to both Reiswig and Estrada, adding she never expected to be so swept up in the emotion.
“At the end of it everyone deserves to have human dignity, especially kids. They deserve to feel special, appreciated and wanted,” Bowman said. “Everyone has something going on in their life, but the least we can all do is be nice to one another, because this would not have been possible without the kindness and generosity of the people in the community that attended.”