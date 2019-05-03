LODI — The City of Lodi has announced that its phone systems have been fully restored. It encourages all residents to contact city officials at its published numbers of service. The city also expressed its appreciation of residents and their patience as it worked to get its phone system back up and running again.
— Oula Miqbel
LUSD expresses approval of Bruin Voice article
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District issued a statement expressing its approval of the Bear Creek High School newspaper, the Bruin Voice, for its compliance with California’s Legal requirements for student newspapers.
“We know that these experiences regarding controversies and debates help prepare our students to be successful as they pursue future efforts of higher education and career. We take our responsibility to our community very seriously and we will always be diligent in our efforts when student safety is at issue.”
The statement comes on the heels of a controversial letter sent to Bear Creek High School teacher Kathi Duffel, who was given an ultimatum by Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer, requesting to read the article written by junior Bailey Kirkeby that profiled the life of a student in the adult entertainment industry.
— Oula Miqbel
Python for game design workshop to be at library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will host python for game design workshops beginning Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the library at 201 W. Locust St. in Lodi.
The workshop will focus on python programming language and how it is used in game design.
In order for students to sign up for this workshop, students must have graduated from the PiLab Intro course. If students have any questions, they can contact ClareBhakta @ninjaPandas.com.
To register for python game design, go to https://docs. google.com/…/1FAIpQLSf9gPfb7swcH7JyLc…/viewform
— Oula Miqbel
Community Health Fair and Job Fair to be in Galt
GALT — The Galt High School and SacramentoWorks will host a Community Health Fair and Job Fair at Galt High School at 145 N. Lincoln Way in Galt on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SacramentoWorks will provide residents of Galt with free health screenings and resume support as well as help people fill out job applications.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. representatives support twin tunnels announcement
STOCKTON —In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to halt the California WaterFix project, Congressman Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton) issued a statement in support of Newsom’s decision.
In his statement McNerney, commended the governor on his thoughtful approach in deciding the future of water conveyance in California, after countless experts and reports have attested to the ecological and economic damage the twin tunnels would have inflicted on the San Joaquin region without any proof that it would solve California’s water problems.
As a long-time opponent of the tunnels, McNerney stated that he is looking forward to working with Newsom and others on a comprehensive approach to a sustainable water future for California.
Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) also expressed her appreciation of Newsoms’ scale back of the WaterFix project, which would have cost $5 billion in funding.
She also stated that the new approach to WatreFix will open the door to more cooperative sharing of water resources that won’t come at the devastation of one community to benefit another.
— Oula Miqbel
El Concilio to host Cinco De Mayo Parade in Stockton
STOCKTON — El Concilio will host its annual Cinco De Mayo celebration on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Weber Point Events Center at 221 N. Center St. in Stockton.
El Concilio hosts the largest Cinco De Mayo Parade in the Central Valley. The parade commemorates the victory of the Mexican forces against the invasion of the larger French army in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
El Concilio invites all non-profits, schools, elected officials and local businesses to participate in the parade in celebration of Stockton’s rich Latino Culture and Heritage.
El Concilio will also sponsor the Cinco de Mayo Family Celebration at Weber Point Park starting at 10 a.m.
The family celebration will offer games, food, Mariachis, entertainment, and education information provided by local non-profits for families.
For more information about the parade or family celebration guests can visit www.elconcilio.org or call (209) 644-2627.
— Oula Miqbel
Car theft suspect, 14, faces kidnapping charges
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy suspected of stealing a car Wednesday afternoon in northeast Stockton also faces kidnapping charges because the owner's two young children were in the backseat at the time, police reported.
The children's mother called police about 5:40 p.m. to report her vehicle with her 3- and 5-year-old children inside had just been stolen from the 1900 block of Pyrenees Avenue, just east of West Lane in a residential neighborhood north of East Hammer Lane.
Officers found the vehicle a short distance from where it had been taken and apprehended the boy after a short foot chase. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, auto theft and traffic charges. His name has not been released due to his age.
The young children were not reported injured.
— Stockton Record