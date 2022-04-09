Two years ago, Lodi Unified School District broke ground on one of the latest construction projects to improve campus facilities, and this week, staff and board of education members celebrated its completion.
The district officially opened Tokay High School’s new practice gymnasium and two-story classroom Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting in front of both structures.
With an estimated cost of $25 million in 2019, the Tokay Modernization Project replaced 18 portable classrooms and created the new gymnasium. The district spent $34 million total, chief business officer Leonard Khan said Thursday.
“Measure U has just bestowed upon the board and superintendent, and all the students and staff, just wonderful facilities,” Kahn said.
Approved by voters in 2016, Measure U authorized the district to issue $281 million in general obligation bonds for repairing and renovating Lodi schools.
The practice gym was built near the Tokay High tennis courts and existing gymnasium, while the two-story, L-shaped building that includes 18 new classrooms was constructed on the southwest corner of the Tigers’ baseball field.
Kahn said that when he visits the Tokay campus for events at the gym, and even the new football stadium, he said coaches from other schools are in awe of the facilities.
“They’ll say ‘I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s the best stadium, it’s the best practice gym,’” he said. “This thing was designed and built for freshmen and JV, and from what I understand varsity just took it over the moment they saw it, and I think that speaks volumes.”
Principal Eric Sandstrom said the changes at Tokay in his 30 years on campus have been phenomenal, especially in the last six.
“We’ve seen some of the changes in Tokay for the last several years and it’s been pretty remarkable, and really exciting,” he said. “It’s really changed the face of Tokay High School. When you realize these projects are going to impact 2,100 students every day, 175 staff, not to mention the community ... we have a lot of community requests for access to our facility. It’s phenomenal not just for the school, but for the community as well.”
Other projects funded by Measure U have include upgrading intercoms and fire alarms at several campuses, replacing portable classrooms that are more than 30 years old, reconfiguring kindergarten classrooms, upgrading middle school gyms and classrooms, as well as elementary school media, music and fitness rooms.
The district recently celebrated the completion of new science labs at Lodi High School, and is currently replacing decade-old buildings at Needham Elementary School.
