Lodi to host its 20th Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 23

Every September, California residents come together at hundreds of parks, river banks and lakeshores to pick up trash debris as part of International Coastal Cleanup.
On Sept. 23, Lodi residents can take part in the event by removing debris at Lodi Lake as part of San Joaquin County’s Coastal Cleanup Day.
This year will mark the 20th that the City of Lodi has participated in the annual event.
Lodi Lake is one of a handful of locations across the county that is cleaned on an annual basis.
Last year, some 320 residents used 429 bags to clear 33 miles at the lake, American Legion Park and Buckley Cove in Stockton, and the Calaveras River.
Volunteers collected 5,141 pounds of garbage and 250 pound of recyclables, as well.
This year, Joseph Ceciliani Park in Tracy and the Port of Stockton have been added to the list of sites targeted for Coastal Cleanup Day.
The City of Lodi is limiting the numbers of volunteers at Lodi Lake to the first 150 who pre-register online at www.sjwater.org.
Forms will also be available at the Lodi Lake Discovery Center on Sept. 23.
A parent or legal guardian must sign waivers for volunteers younger than 18, and submit them beforehand to a participating teacher or leader, or on the day of cleanup. No work may be
performed without these forms signed by a parent or guardian.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear work clothes, closed-toe shoes, gloves, sunblock and
hats, as well as bring a reusable water bottle and your own bucket.
The city, county and sponsors will provide a limited supply of gloves, bags, and grabbers.
If volunteer spots for the lake are filled, you can still help cleanup the other five locations. Pre-registration is required to volunteer at all sites.
Limited 2023 Coastal Cleanup shirt are available after work is completed at each site.
However, if you can’t make it out ot any of the cleanup sites this year, the city encourages residents to conduct at-home clean-ups throughout September.
Coastal-Cleanup for more information.
