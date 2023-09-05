Lodi to host its 20th Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 23

Lodi High school students sort trash with classmates during the Coastal Clean-up at Lodi Lake in Lodi Saturday, Sept. 25, 2018.

Every September, California residents come together at hundreds of parks, river banks and lakeshores to pick up trash debris as part of International Coastal Cleanup.

On Sept. 23, Lodi residents can take part in the event by removing debris at Lodi Lake as part of San Joaquin County’s Coastal Cleanup Day.

