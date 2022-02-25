Last May, Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne suggested charging an entrance fee to the city’s Fourth of July at the Lake event, citing the amount of attendees has created wear and tear on the park.
Kuehne said at the time that the event draws guests from all over San Joaquin County, and it could generate much-needed revenue for the city.
On Wednesday, the city council will formally discuss the ides of charging admission to the event.
According to Wednesday’s staff report, proposed fees are $5 in advance for residents and $8 for non-residents, as well as $10 for everyone on the day of the event.
Children younger than 5 years old will be admitted at no charge.
The city has been holding the Fourth of July at the Lake since 2007, and it has been free to the public each year. Estimated attendance has been as much as 7,000, according to staff.
Costs of the fireworks show, staffing — including overtime and materials — and supplies needed for the event, such as fencing around the park, have been covered by the city each year, and typically exceed $53,000, staff said.
However, those costs do not include planning undertaken by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, the Public Works, Lodi Police and Lodi Fire departments. Those costs, staff said, are as much as $10,000 each year.
In all, staff said the total cost to hold the event is $63,900.
This summer, staff is anticipating 50% of attendees to purchase tickets in advance, and 70% of all guests will most likely be Lodi residents.
Based on a minimum 5,000 expected attendees, staff expects the event would generate $42,750 in revenue.
In addition, staff is proposing increasing vendor permit fees from the current $125 to $200. This increase is expected to generate $2,000 in revenue.
Staff said it will also develop a sponsorship program for the event, which will include offering marketing opportunities such as banners and signage, as well prime seating during the show, for a minimum of $1,000.
The goal is to generate $10,000 in revenue from these marketing sponsorships, and the anticipated total cost recovery is $54,750, according to Wednesday’s report.
This is not the first time the city has considered charging an entrance fee to the event.
In 2014, the parks department suggested a $3 entrance fee in order to generate much-needed revenue, as well as cover the cost of portable outhouse maintenance and post-event cleanup.
Before the city held Fourth of July at the Lake, the event was run by the Lodi Rotary Club and was named the Oooh Aaah Festival.
The Rotary Club hosted the event from 1993 to 2007, and charged $8 for adults and $5 for children. When the city took over and renamed the event, the entrance fee was dropped.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. It can also be viewed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.