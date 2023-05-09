While the City of Lodi added a few hundred housing units to its stock last year, its population experienced a very small decline, according to state data.
The State Department of Finance released its report on population and housing estimates last week, which showed cities across California added 123,350 housing units in 2022.
However, the state’s population declined by .35%.
According to the report, Lodi has 25,647 total housing units as of Jan. 1, 2023, an increase of 275 from Jan. 1, 2022 estimates.
The city’s population, however, declined by .02% over that period, with its population at 66,305 in 2022.
Its population is estimated to be 66,293 this year, according to the state.
But in Galt, the city saw both an increase in housing units and population from 2022 to 2023. The city’s population was 25,185 in 2022, with 8,382 total housing units in its stock.
This year, the state estimates Galt to have a population of 25,557, with 8,591 total units. Galt’s population looks to increase by about 1.48%, ranking 30th among all cities in California for growth.
Lodi’s ranking is 131 for growth, according to the state. Looking at the most populous cities in the state, Lodi is at 134, while Galt is at 267.
Overall, the town of Paradise in Butte County will see the biggest population growth at 24.09%, which is most likely due to residents returning to the city in the wake of the Camp Fire of 2019.
Lathrop ranked second among all cities in the state with a population growth of 11.1%, while Manteca ranked 17th with a growth of 2.33%. San Joaquin County’s overall population is expected to be the second-highest increase in the state, with 786,145 residents in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.