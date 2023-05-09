A stifling stretch ahead: Residents advised to take precautions as forecast calls for week of extreme heat

Houses under construction sit after a hot workday in 95-degree heat on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Lodi.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

While the City of Lodi added a few hundred housing units to its stock last year, its population experienced a very small decline, according to state data.

The State Department of Finance released its report on population and housing estimates last week, which showed cities across California added 123,350 housing units in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you