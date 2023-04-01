A book chronicling the history of a local and iconic agricultural family was finally released this week after nearly a decade in production.
The book, entitled “Kautz: A Story of Family and Farm in California,” describes three generations of farm and family life, as well as the family’s impact on the state’s agriculture.
Written by the late Kevin Starr, former California State librarian, the book covers every aspect of the Kautz family history, from John Kautz’s parents immigrating from Germany, to his childhood working on the family farm, to the family’s achievements in agricultural innovation, and the growth of the business and commitment to civic service, both public and private.
John Kautz was born in Stockton in 1930 and raised in Lodi, where his family began working a 38-acre farm in 1941, raising their own food and caring for dairy cows.
Gail Kautz was born in Oakland, and her father bought a ranch in Murphys for vacations that would later become Ironstone Vineyards.
The couple met at a pizza parlor while Gail was attending the College of the Pacific, and by the time they were married in 1958, they were both working on the Kautz farm.
The Kautzes would shift their farming to wine grapes in the ‘60s, and by 1981, they sold their first cases of wine under the John Kautz label.
In 1989, they broke ground for the winery in Murphys, a replica of an 1859 gold rush stamp mill, built by mining into a mountain to create a cavern.
Today, the winery has an amphitheater, gardens, museum and jewelry shop that has become a popular Calaveras County destination.
In 1992, the largest crystalline gold nugget was found in the Sonora-area, and the Kautzes purchased it to put on display at the winery.
Ironstone Vineyards is one of the California’s top 10 wineries with sales to more than 50 countries, and has become a regional tourist and entertainment destination welcoming nearly a quarter million visitors every year.
The couple have been members of several boards and commissions in both Canaveral and San Joaquin counties, and were inducted into the Lodi Community Hall of Fame in 2005, as well as have been honored at the Legends of California Wine and Auction event in 2004 for their contribution to the grape and wine industry.
The family has also given back to the community in several ways over the years, including raising $100,000 for Hurricane Katrina relief in 2005, and erecting a veterans’ memorial statue at Micke Grove Park in 2015.
The couple remain active in the Lodi and Murphys community today, and their children Kurt, Joan, Jack and Stephen are involved in the family business, with the latter serving as president of Ironstone Vineyards.
John and Gail Kautz had wanted to capture their story for years and were thrilled that Starr, a family friend, agreed to write it.
He delivered the manuscript to the Kautzes before he died in 2017.
After a few years had passed, the couple went to work on final edits, asking each of their children to contribute a page or two as well.
“We wanted to let others know that with hard work and commitment they can accomplish things they’d never believed possible,” John Kautz said.
“The history needs to be recorded,” Gail added. “Our generation is not going to be here much
longer. I hope the young people will carry on with the work.”
The book is available for $30 in the Ironstone Vineyards gift shop, Micke Grove Park
