STOCKTON — Residents anxious to see updated local results from the June 7 primary will have to wait for Tuesday evenings for the next four weeks.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters announced late last week that updates will be posted online at www.tinyurl.com/ SJCJune7results every Tuesday by 9 p.m. through the statutory deadline of July 7.
The ROV said totals will vary each week depending on scanning activities and ballots that need to be duplicated due to a ballot barcode printing issue discovered last week.
As of last Thursday evening, 88,700 unprocessed ballots — including vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots, conditional voter registration provisional ballots and unprocessed ballots that are damaged — require further review, the ROV said.
Ballots needed to be received by the ROV by June 14 in order to be counted as part of the official tabulation.
The ROV’s office posted its first results update on Thursday. At that time, Ron Freitas still led Tori Verber Salazar in the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s race.
Freitas, a deputy district attorney and Lodi Unified School District Board of Education member, has received 54.43% of the vote so far, while incumbent Salazar has received 45.57%.
The race for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat is currently neck and neck, with Steve Colangelo garnering 20.60% and Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding collecting 20.09%. Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne is not far behind with 18.49% of the vote, and Lodi Unified teacher Nancy St. Clair has 16.92%. Former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore has received 12.01%, while Paul Brennan has 11.88%.
The top two vote-getters in this race will face-off in the Nov. 7 general election.
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, remains atop the field for the U.S. Congress 9th District seat with 36.4%. County Supervisor Tom Patti, who represents parts of Stockton and the San Joaquin Delta, has garnered 29.4% of the vote.
Early indications show Harder and Patti will head to the November run-off, as Lodi resident Jim Shoemaker trails with 14.6% so far.
The California Secretary of State is reporting that 23,103 ballots from San Joaquin County have been counted so far, with voter turnout at 6%.
The county is one of three with its reported voter turnout still in single-digits, with Kern and Mendocino reporting 8% and 7%, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.