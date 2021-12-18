STOCKTON — While Congress has yet to send President Joe Biden a bill forgiving student loans, a local school has taken steps to erase millions of debt accrued by its students.
The San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to eliminate more than $3.6 million in debt for not only former students, but those currently enrolled.
“The trustees of San Joaquin Delta College remain committed to supporting our students during these turbulent times and feel that the best way to do that right now is through the allocation of funds that makes it possible for previous student debt to be cleared away,” board president Dr. Charles Jennings said in a media statement released Friday.
“We are hoping that this investment will make it possible for students to return to school and remain in school which will in turn create better lives for all in our community,” he added.
The board’s Tuesday vote was the latest effort the college has taken to support its students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delta has already allocated more than $7.5 million in emergency grants, as well as loaned out hundreds of laptops and textbooks free of charge.
The cost to erase student debt will be covered by federal COVID-19 funding, the school said.
With this week’s move, students who have had their records placed on hold due to outstanding debt will now be able to re-enroll in classes and finish their education, and begin their new careers.
For many, that means being able to obtain transcripts or transfer to a four-year university.
“I’m grateful to Delta’s board of trustees for taking this action and for putting students first,” Interim Superintendent/President Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson said. “Many of our students struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table, which makes it all the more difficult for them to reach their educational goals. We absolutely must do everything we can to help them persevere.”
Over the years, Delta students have accrued debts for various unpaid fees and were unable to register for classes or obtain transcripts as a result.
A recent survey found that 60% of Delta students said they were struggling to meet one or more of their basic needs.
While those debts will now be eliminated, the college said it was unclear when the process will be finalized. However, no action from students will be required.
Delta is encouraging those students whose debt will be erased to begin registering for spring semester, which begins the week of Jan. 17. A special enrollment event to assist with registration is scheduled for Jan. 15. Help is available during business hours at deltacollege.edu.