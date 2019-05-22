YOKOSUKA, Japan — Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Romero, a native of Galt, wanted to serve in the Navy. It was always his dream. He enlisted late in life but is glad he finally enlisted.
Now, six years later and half a world away at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Romero, a reservist with Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS-11) at Navy Operational Support Center Sacramento, serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions as part of the leading-edge of U.S. 7th Fleet.
“The work is busy, non-stop work, but I enjoy it,” said Romero, a hospital corpsman aboard the Yokosuka, Japan-based ship, one of several in its class forward-deployed to the region.
“I take care of sick sailors and manage their medical records,” said Romero.
Romero credits success in the Navy to some of the lessons learned in Galt.
“Be 100% honest with yourself and others, push through while being a team player,” said Romero. “My parents taught me that. It reassures me that whatever jobs I have, just push through and finish the job.”
U.S. 7th Fleet spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. U.S. 7th Fleet’s area of operations encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50 percent of the world’s population with between 50-70 U.S. ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and approximately 20,000 sailors.
“Working with the locals is a cool thing,” said Romero. “They are very respectful people.”
With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world. The Navy’s presence in Yokosuka is part of that long-standing commitment.
“The Navy is forward-deployed to provide security and strengthen relationships in a free and open Indo-Pacific. It’s not just the ships and aircraft that have shown up to prevent conflict and promote peace,” said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “It is, and will continue to be our people who define the role our Navy plays around the world. People who’ve made a choice, and have the will and strength of character to make a difference.”
Destroyers are warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. They are 510 feet long and armed with tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, Standard Missile-3 and newer variants of the SM missile family, advanced gun systems and close-in gun systems. Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups, or amphibious readiness groups.
Their presence helps the Navy control the sea. Sea control is the precondition for everything else the Navy does. It cannot project power, secure the commons, deter aggression, or assure allies without the ability to control the seas when and where desired.
John S. McCain has anti-aircraft capability armed with long range missiles intended for air defense to counter the threat to friendly forces posed by manned aircraft, anti-ship, cruise and tactical ballistic missiles.
There are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career. Romero is most proud of being meritoriously advanced to the next rank for his work when deployed to the Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
“It was a culmination of a lot of hard work,” said Romero. “I always want to do better every day and to see that my hard work paid off was a good feeling.”