At least one person was killed in a solo vehicle accident on Highway 99 Wednesday afternoon, backing up traffic for about two hours.
California Highway Patrol officers responded to the report of an SUV rolling off the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Cherokee Lane at 2:21 p.m.
Witnesses told CHP dispatch operators the vehicle hit a tree as it rolled down an embankment along the off-ramp, according to traffic reports.
Officers shut down the off-ramp at 3 p.m., backing up traffic for about an hour, according to reports.
The off-ramp was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
Details about the vehicle occupants were not released by press time.