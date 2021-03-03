GALT — The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, through federal and state funding, is offering emergency rent and utilities assistance for renters living anywhere in Sacramento County, including Galt, who have experienced a reduction in household income or other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible applicants can receive assistance for past rent and utilities owed from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, and may qualify to have a portion of their rent paid for April, May and June 2021. The total assistance amount available will depend on household need. Priority will be given to households that owe rental arrears.
The application deadline for the program is March 19.
To be eligible, renters must:
- Rent a home in Sacramento County.
- Have household gross annual income at or below the following low-income limits: one person ($48,350); two people ($55,250); three people ($62,150); four people ($69,050); five people ($74,600); six people ($80,100); seven people ($85,650); eight people ($91,150).
- Have at least one household member who is qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
- Demonstrate housing instability or a risk of being unhoused.
Households that previously applied for and/or received rental assistance through the SERA Program are eligible to apply again.
For program details or to apply, visit www.shra.org/sera.