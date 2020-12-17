The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a possible homicide Thursday and asking the public to stay out of the area.
According to a Facebook post Thursday, deputies responded to the report of a person who walked into their grandparents’ home on the 5000 block of West Kingdon Road to find two people unresponsive.
Deputy Alan Sanchez, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the incident is being considered a homicide, and that the victims were elderly.
He could not confirm if the victims were the grandparents of the person who found them.
Sanchez said multiple teams of deputies were going to different locations in the county on Thursday to search for possible suspects.
Identification of the victims is still pending, he said.
On Thursday evening, Sheriff’s investigators responded to a home on the 1300 block of South School Street in Lodi. Items were seen being removed from the home.
The investigators were at the home in connection with the homicide, Sanchez said. The Sheriff’s Office is doing its best to investigate every potential lead, he said.
No additional information was disclosed on Thursday evening.
Ted Lehr lives across the street from the victims, and said news of the deaths at his neighbors’ home was shocking.
“I don’t know which way it goes from here,” he said. “Somebody broke in and did something ... we hope they didn’t because then everybody gets scared out here.”
Lehr said the homeowners have lived across the street from him for about 40 years and described them as nice people who were friendly to everyone.
“They welcomed everyone in,” he said. “They were kind of to themselves, but as neighbors, we all got along well.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.
News-Sentinel Editor Scott Howell and staff writer K. Cathey contributed to this report.