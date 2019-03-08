LODI — Lodi police officers arrested the same man twice on Wednesday.
After Frank Courtnier, 49, was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs, Lodi Police Sgt. Tim Fritz said he was arrested again that afternoon on suspicion of felony vandalism.
“He was witnessed going down the street slashing tires, and the officers found the pocket knife on him,” Fritz said.
Officers responded to the area of North Stockton Street and East Lockeford Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fritz said, where he reportedly slashed the tires of four cars.
Courtnier was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism as he reportedly caused more than $400 worth of damage to the vehicles.
— John Bays
Caltrans to close highway on-ramp in Lodi
LODI — Caltrans will close the Northbound Highway 99 on-ramp at East Turner Road from 9:30 p.m. March 16 to 4:30 a.m. March 17. Drivers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes and use alternate routes whenever possible.
— John Bays
Galt state of the city address to be March 16
GALT — City officials in Galt will host the state of the city address on Saturday March 16 from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. at the Littleton Community Center located at 410 Civic Dr., Galt.
City Manager Eugene Palazzo and the Mayor Paige Lampson will be the featured speakers for the afternoon.
— News-Sentinel staff
Caltrans to host contractor bootcamp
STOCKTON — Caltrans District 10 will host its first Contractors’ Bootcamp today from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center at 2101 E. Earhart Ave. in Stockton
The bootcamp will be an interactive training event designed to create networking and educational opportunities for prime and sub-contractors, and to provide valuable information helping them get “contract-ready” to bid for new business.
— Oula Miqbel
Rep. McNerney announces student art competition
STOCKTON — Rep. Jerry McNerney of California’s 9th District on Thursday announced the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, which is open to all students in the district.
According to a Thursday press release, the first-place winner and a guest will be flown to Washington, D.C. to attend an awards ceremony in June. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in a hallway that leads to the U.S. Capitol.
The second-, third- and fourth-place winners will have their art displayed at one of McNerney’s three offices in Washington, D.C., Stockton and Antioch.
Entries may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches, including the frame, must be two-dimensional and weigh no more than 15 pounds.
Artwork must be submitted to McNerney’s Antioch office, 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, or his Stockton office, 2222 Grand Canal Blvd., Stockton, by Friday, April 12.
For more information, call 925-754-0716 or 209-476-8552. To view a complete list of rules and download the required release form, visit www.mcnerney.house.gov.
— John Bays
Man running across Highway 99 is killed
A male running across northbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Pelandale Avenue early Thursday was struck and killed by a driver, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred about 12:45 a.m. Stockton resident Christian Gamboa, 27, was driving north, the CHP said in a news release. Gamboa saw the male running east from the center median across the lanes. She swerved to avoid him, but the right front of her 2015 Acura TL struck him.
Modesto Police Department officers were first to arrive, and secured the scene. CHP then assumed the crash investigation.
The male, who had not been identified early Thursday, suffered head and body trauma. He received care from fire and medical personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene. Gamboa was not hurt, the CHP report said.
— Modesto Bee