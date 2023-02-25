In front of co-workers, friends and family who gathered at Carnegie Forum, Lodi Police Department Capt. David Griffin said Thursday was humbling, hard and surreal.
After 26 years in law enforcement, Griffin bid farewell, signing off one last time and reflecting on his career.
“Everybody who’s retired knows what it’s like ... you get to this moment and you think, ‘oh God, did I make the right choice?’ I made the right choice,” he said.
“I want to get out of the way for the next person to get in there. This department is in good hands and I have so much faith in you guys to take this place farther and brighter and bigger than its ever been before.”
Griffin, 49, began his career with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department in 1997 before coming to Lodi as a patrol officer in 2000.
Five months after joining the department, Griffin was shot in the leg during a low-speed chase and was later awarded a Purple Heart for his actions during the incident.
Griffin recovered from his injuries and went on to become a member of the department’s SWAT unit from 2004 to 2009 — during which the 2008 team took first place at the Sierra Foothill Tactical Challenge — and was a member of the investigations unit for four months in 2006.
He was promoted to corporal in 2006, then appointed acting sergeant in 2008. He was promoted to sergeant in 2009, motor sergeant in 2012 and lieutenant in 2013.
His final promotion to captain was in 2014.
Griffin was also an EOD bomb technician and supervisor for five years, a member of the major accidents investigation team, a special events liaison, head range master and a member of the bicycle unit.
He was awarded the 2012 Meritoriuos Service Award in 2012 and has received 15 letters of appreciation and seven letters of commendation over the years.
“This career has taught me a lot,” he said. “It’s taught me that you have to treat people well. It’s taught me that these are not just your co-workers, these are my friends. You’re all my friends and thank you so much for being part of my life. I appreciate the faith all of you had in me, to allow me to go in to those positions, to allow me to be part of your team and make what little impact I could make on the team to make it better.”
Chief Sierra Brucia said Griffin’s contributions to the department were “in no way small” to the department, adding the captain was his partner as they rose through the ranks together. Brucia noted that he and the captain both applied for the chief’s position after Tod Patterson retired three years ago, and that Griffin supported everything the department wanted to accomplish since that time.
“He did it with a positive attitude, he did it with the strongest work ethic I’ve ever seen,” Brucia said. “He did it with a passion and desire to make sure our organization continued moving forward.”
Brucia said Griffin was his “absolute number two” in the department, as well as his best friend, and could not find the words to thank him enough for his years of service.
“He was my strongest counsel, he was the hardest worker, he was the best friend in that position that I could have possibly asked for, and I can’t thank him enough for it,” Brucia said. “Because our success as an organization is directly tied to what Dave has done in his career, and more specifically, what he has done over these last three years.”
City manager Steve Schwabauer said Thursday’s attendance included the largest number of department retirees he had seen in Lodi, and was proud to have so many former officers bid Griffin farewell.
He also joked that he had not come across anyone in his life who seemed less like a police officer than Griffin.
“You’re humble. You’re a servant. You are everything that the city of Lodi wants in a police officer and (you’re departure) is a great loss,” Schwabauer said.
“I know how much time you’ve dedicated in your career to building a structure of a department that could carry on in the traditions that you would have had it carry on. and so I am extremely grateful for that as well. I hope that you too want to come back to the next few retirements, and that you want to be part of this family as it moves forward.”
