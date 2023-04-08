Lodi-area supervisor pushes streamlined hiring in Sheriff's Office

STOCKTON — In an effort to hire more deputies for patrol and in corrections, the San Joaquin County Administrator’s Office will assign two human resources staffers to the Sheriff’s Office later this year.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding, who represents Lodi, suggested the idea to fellow supervisors during a Jan. 24 meeting.
“My goal is to make sure our sheriff’s department can hire quality candidates faster than the other counties,” Ding said during the meeting. “And if there’s a problem figuring out how to do it, there are other counties like Stanislaus doing it right now. I want it done quickly. We’ve got a problem in law enforcement, and we need to keep people safe. That’s the priority.”
Currently, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office contacts a human resources analyst at the County Administrative building in Stockton and requests permission to begin the recruitment process for a vacancy, Capt. Joe Petrino said.
However, that analyst also fields requests from the other 30 departments within the county’s purview, he said, making the process to hire new deputies a long ordeal.
Petrino said when an individual applies to the Sheriff’s Office each year, they must pass a physical agility test and a written examination before moving on to the background check portion of the recruitment process.
No matter how many people apply each year, he said only 30-50% of them actually pass the agility and written exams.
Of those who make it to the background checks, only 4% pass muster, he said. However, he said that doesn’t mean all 4% of applicants are hired.
From the date of application to the implementation of the background check takes about 80 days, Petrino said.
Having two human resources staff members at the Sheriff’s Office in French Camp would exponentially expedite the application and recruitment process, he added.
“We need to get more competitive,” he said. “We need to shave time off the application process. We need to get these folks into the background portion of the process, and the best way we feel confident to accomplish that is to have some staff in-house.”
Sheriff Pat Withrow said his department is currently down 30-50 people at any given time due to retirements, career-ending injuries, or lateral transfers to other law enforcement agencies.
And even though his office offered signing bonuses to attract new deputies in 2020, the number of qualified individuals did not fill the amount of vacancies needed in both the patrol and corrections divisions, he said.
“We’ve been doing everything we can to expedite our hiring, and so far we’ve been somewhat successful on our operations side,” he said. “We’re still struggling on the corrections side. We’re requesting a couple human resources roles be assigned at the Sheriff’s Office, where they can deal with the application process, the testing process, handle all that on-scene and hopefully expedite all that so we aren’t losing candidates to other agencies.”
While supervisors directed the county administrator’s office to work with the sheriff and determine how to set up a human resources division in French Camp, Ding’s chief of staff Nicole Goehring said the move might be discussed during the board’s budgeting session this June. Supervisor Tom Patti said it was “fantastic” that the Sheriff’s Office wanted to streamline, not circumvent the hiring process for it’s division.
“These are things we need to do, and I would rather have seen this on the agenda as an actionable so we could approve it,” he said. “This is not a matter of if we want to streamline, it’s how would we best streamline.”
