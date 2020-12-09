STOCKTON — Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that 4,875 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in hospitals Dec. 15.
Earlier this year, the county notified public health officials that it has the ultra-cold freezers required to store the vaccine, which pre-positioned it to receive some of the first doses, Park said.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the vaccine, which needs to be stored at -94 degree Fahrenheit, on Thursday.
California will initially receive 327,000 doses next week, Park said. The state is planning on distributing 2.16 million does by the end of the year.
The vaccine will first be distributed to health care workers, Park said, adding that her department is currently polling the county’s seven hospitals to see which employees want a dose.
Park said 41% of the county’s health care workers have expressed interest in receiving a dose.
“We’re asking each hospital how many people want the vaccine now,” she said. “I’m hoping that people do want this, and we are collecting numbers from hospitals.”
Because the vaccine has to be stored at below freezing temperatures, it must be administered to a person within five days. Those who receive a dose must get a second injection three weeks later, Park said.
“We’re being reassured by the state that we will receive the same number of second doses,” she said.
In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the county may receive another allocation of vaccines from Moderna. That vaccine is expected to be approved by the FDA on Dec. 17, and can be stored at -4 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature of standard freezers.
Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a six-tiered phase of vaccine distribution, with acute care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and paramedics receiving the first doses, among other health care personnel interacting with the state’s most vulnerable residents to COVID-19.
Intermediate care facilities, home health care and community health workers and public health field staff will be the second tier to receive the vaccine.
News of the vaccine’s distribution comes as the county reports 28,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 530 deaths. Park said the number of confirmed cases is actually under-reported, as the county and state are experiencing another backlog, meaning some testing results are currently waiting to be confirmed.
There are currently 1,289 people across the San Joaquin Valley region hospitalized with COVID-19, 42% of which — or 541 — are being treated in an intensive care unit.
The region consists of San Joaquin, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, San Benito, Kern and Kings counties.
Last week Newsom divided California into five different regions, and when available ICU space falls below 15%, a three-week stay-at-home order imposing further restrictions will be implemented.
The San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU capacity fell to 14.1% late Friday night, and the latest stay-at-home order went into effect on Monday.
On Tuesday, the region’s capacity fell further to 5.6% ICU capacity.
“It’s not looking good for the region right now as we see it,” Park said.
The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions were the only two to have the new orders imposed. Park said the two regions make up 70% of the state’s population. With the Bay Area region following the new orders on its own this weekend even though ICU capacity is at 24.5%, Park said nearly 80% of the state is under lockdown.
In San Joaquin County alone, there were 228 people hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 53 patients were in an ICU.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was treating 38 patients for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, of which six were in an ICU. Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which is managed by Adventist Health, was treating 22 patients for the virus, five of which were in the ICU.
Park said all seven of the county’s hospitals were operating at 110% ICU capacity, meaning there was no available space Tuesday.
“We are just one of the counties contributing negatively to the region,” she said. “We are bringing the rest of the region down, unfortunately.”
According to the California Department of Public Health, San Joaquin County’s ICU capacity had fallen to 2.4%, while Madera, San Benito, Fresno and Kings counties had reached 0% capacity in their respective ICUs.
Kern county was operating at 7.1% and Stanislaus County was operating at 6.5%. Tulare County was operating at 22.3%, while Merced County was operating at 29.6%. Both Tuolumne and Calaveras were operating at 50%. Capacity for Mariposa County was unavailable.
Dan Burch, administrator of the San Joaquin Emergency Medical Services Agency, said using ICU capacity as a metric for the latest stay-at-home order was unfair, as the state was using the 99 currently available licensed adult beds in seven county hospitals as its baseline for available ICU beds.
“Each one of our hospitals have individual plans to increase their capacity,” he said. “And right now, we’re at the time of year where there are days each hospital nears 100% capacity due to seasonal allergies or illnesses.”
Burch said the county would never let its licensed bed capacity fall below 99, adding its seven hospitals have never run out of ICU beds.
“While some individual hospitals have run out of ICU beds, the county overall has never run out of space,” he said.
The ICU metric will most likely disincentivize hospitals from accepting patients from other counties, Burch said, because an increase in patients will most likely cause projected bed space to decrease and hurt the region’s chances of having stay-at-home orders lifted.
Chuck Davis, a COVID-19 data consultant with Bayesiant, said COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death in San Joaquin County this year.
Davis said while many have claimed COVID-19 is like the flu, influenza ranked 102nd on this list of causes of death in the county. He said residents were 58.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the flu.
Members of the county’s Hispanic community make up 40% of COVID-19 deaths, while males account for 56.2%, Davis said.
In addition, essential workers such as truck drivers, laborers, plumbers and those on the front lines make up the majority of COVID-19 deaths in the county, he said.
“The more interaction with the public, or the more one is required to work, there is a higher risk of succumbing to COVID-19,” he said.
Park said the latest stay-at-home order will end if a region’s ICU capacity is projected to be more than 15% four weeks after the governor’s three-week time frame.
“On Dec. 28, after being in the order the state will calculate what our ICU capacity is four weeks from that date,” she said. “If their calculations show we can be stable, the order will be lifted.”
However, once a region is out of the latest order, counties will once again be reassigned to the colored tier system of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, she said. So, if San Joaquin County’s metrics show high positivity rates and high new test case rates, it will return to the purple tier.
Currently, the county’s new daily case rate is 27.3 cases per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate is 10.8%, which would mean a purple tier assignment.
Supervisors said this new ICU capacity metric was more of a punishment than a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not just complicated, it’s changing,” Supervisor Chuck Winn said of the state’s recovery plan. “We talk about changing the goal posts all the time, and now we’re just moving them around. Somehow we’re being punished as if we have control of this virus, and it’s obvious that we don’t.”