The Lodi Planning Commission approved the subdivision map for Vineyard Terrace at a meeting Wednesday night at Carnegie Forum.
Vineyard Terrace is an in-fill project that would replace the now-closed Twin Arbors Athletic Club on Cochran Road.
The planning commission approved amended plans for the subdivision during a meeting in February. The subdivision will consist of 27 residential units with a street width of 33 feet. The development will occupy 5.2 acres of property with its own private sewer pump station that will be funded by home owner association fees.
“The (Lodi) Fire Department reviewed the plan, and stated they would not have an issue getting a fire engine through the streets,” Lodi City Planner Craig Hoffman said.
Developer Michael Florsheim of DMS Squared Homes Inc., a Stockton-based development firm, was present at the meeting to answer the commission’s questions.
Three house models are being proposed:
• Model 1 is a single-story, 2,177-square-foot home with three styles, ranch, contemporary and farmhouse.
• Model 2 is a single-story, 2,501-square-foot home with four styles, ranch, ranch with outdoor room, farmhouse, and contemporary with outdoor room.
• Model 3 is a two-story, 3,157-square-feet home with three styles, ranch, contemporary and farmhouse.
“Florsheim proposes single-story homes along lots 1 to 11, the lots adjacent to existing single-story residences. And he has designed homes specifically for lots 18 and 27, in order to create a front door facing onto Cochran Road,” Hoffman said.
The Planning Commission voted 4-0 to send the proposal to the Lodi City Council for approval.