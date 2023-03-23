Two men involved in a 2021 highway shooting in Lodi that left another man paralyzed were found guilty this week of multiple charges, including attempted murder and using a firearm to cause great bodily injury.

Jared Tavares, 20, of Modesto, was sentenced to 37 years in prison, and Jaycob Babcock-Coburn, 23, of Valley Springs, accepted a plea to serve 23 years, the CHP said Friday.