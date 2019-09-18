LODI — Lodi Police Department officers are looking for a man who attempted to rob the Bank of America in the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane on Sept. 6 just after 1 p.m.
Police said the man passed a note to a teller at the bank demanding money.
Anyone with information about the identity of the robber is asked to call Detective Michael Hitchcock at (209) 333-6871.
You can also remain anonymous by contacting Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 333-6771 or by visiting www.369crime.com.
— Wes Bowers
Coastal Cleanup at Lodi Lake this weekend
LODI — Lodi’s 17th annual Coastal Cleanup will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Lodi Lake. Registration will be held from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Volunteers should bring a signed liability release form, which can be obtained by emailing kgrant@lodi.gov.
Volunteers will meet at the Lodi Lake Discovery Center, 1101 W. Turner Road.
Last year, there were 246 volunteers and approximately 300 pounds of mixed garbage in 48 bags was collected.
The event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by the Ocean Conservancy, which is the largest volunteer event in the world.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Students raise money for scientific boat trip
LODI — Fifth-grade students at Heritage Elementary School have been raising funds for a field trip with the Marine Science Institute in San Francisco Bay — but with four days left in the fundraiser, they still need more than $900.
If funded, the students in Melissa Yatteau’s class would be able to spend a day aboard an MSI research vessel, learning about the ecosystem of the San Francisco Bay Estuary. Students would examine and test water and mud samples, survey fish and other marine creatures living in the area, and learn about microscopic plankton.
For more information about the field trip or to donate, visit www.tinyurl. com/heritagemsi. Donations can also be made via cash or check, made out to Heritage Elementary School with “fifth grade study trip” in the memo line, and delivered to the school.
To view this and other local classroom fundraisers, visit www.donors choose.org.
— Kyla Cathey
Volunteers sought for horseback program
GALT — Volunteers are needed for the Galt Horse Assisted Learning Enrichment Program in Galt. The after-school horseback riding program is free to students in the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District.
Volunteer training is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the GALEP arena behind McCaffrey Middle School for new or experienced volunteers. The school is located at 997 Park Terrace Drive.
The first summer therapeutic riding and Horsemastership Club session will start on Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
GALEP is a member of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International with certified program instructors for safe and high quality therapeutic riding experiences.
For more information, call Karen Schauer at 209-744 4545, ext. 308, or email kschauer@galt.k12.ca.us.
— News-Sentinel Staff
POLITICAL NOTES
Ruhstaller named to Senate Rules Committee
STOCKTON — The Senate Rules Committee has named Kay Ruhstaller to represent San Joaquin County on the Early Childhood Education Policy Council, effective Sept. 4. Ruhstaller was sworn in by San Joaquin County Clerk Rachel DeBord on Tuesday.
Recently created as part of Senate Bill 75, the Early Childhood Education Policy Council will advise the governor, legislature, and superintendent of public instruction on statewide early learning and care policy, including the implementation and evaluation of the state’s Master Plan for Early Learning and Care and the 2019 Assembly Blue Ribbon Commission on Early Childhood Education Final Report.
— Wes Bowers