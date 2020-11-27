When Kelli Pearman was told she had stage 3 breast cancer, it wasn’t the chemotherapy or radiation that she feared the most — it was the thought of losing her long, thick, “hippie-girl hair.”
“The thing that made me cry the hardest was the fact that I was going to go bald. My pony tail was like a horse’s tail, it was that thick,” said Pearman, who was also dismayed at the prospect of losing her eyebrows and eyelashes. “I was gonna look like I had cancer.”
But then her oncologist told her there was a way she could keep most of her hair: cold caps.
Cold cap technology utilizes super-cooled caps that are worn by cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments. The super-cooled caps constrict blood vessels in the wearer’s scalp — a process called vaso-constriction — protecting the hair from damage.
For Pearman, the choice was obvious.
“I’ll do whatever I can to to keep my hair,” she said.
Pearman has an active lifestyle that includes teaching classes at Lodi’s Now and Zen Yoga Studio. The studio’s owner, Deb Marweg, marveled at how her friend has coped with the life-changing news.
“She just kept saying that when she looked into the mirror, because she had her hair, she didn’t feel like a cancer patient, and how that made her feel a little more empowered,” Marweg said.
A desire to help
Watching Pearman carry herself with confidence and comfort, Marweg was struck with an idea: what if she could help provide caps to other cancer patients?
What Marweg discovered was that the caps don’t come cheap — it costs about $400 a month to rent them.
Marweg brainstormed ideas with friends and running partners Leslie Snyder and Nancy Reich — as well as Pearman — out of which came their new
organization, Cold Cap Cuties.
Together the four women would raise money and purchase cold caps, which would then be provided to women and men going through chemo treatment. After learning that a set of manual caps costs $6,000, Marweg says her husband made her an offer: If they could raise $3,000 through Now and Zen, he would match that $3,000.
Less than two days after spreading the word to Now and Zen clients, they reached their fundraising goal.
With money in hand, Marweg called Arctic Cold Caps to inquire about purchasing the caps. She spoke to a representative who informed her about a machine that works even better than the manual caps. It eliminates the use of the dry ice, and the caps don’t have to be changed throughout a session. Every person using it just needs their own cold cap, and the machine can be shared throughout the week when patients have treatments. The machine — with a price tag of $18,000 — does all the work for them.
Marweg put out the call, and in less than seven weeks the money had been raised and the machine was ordered.
A sense of normalcy
Pearman, in the meantime, had gone through her treatment. The cold caps gave her another silver lining: due to the pandemic shutdown, she would not typically have been allowed to bring anyone with her to treatment. But the process of using the cold caps is rigorous, and patients need a helper by their side. The cold caps, which are filled with a soft gel, have to be frozen the day before with the use of dry ice, and must be kept that way until treatment. During treatment the caps, which are fitted to your head and fastened with Velcro, have to be changed every 20 minutes. Because of this, Pearman was able to bring her sister with her for support.
The chemo did take a physical toll on Pearman, but keeping her hair gave her a sense of normalcy.
“On the days I felt terrible, when I looked in the mirror, I didn’t look like I had cancer,” Pearman said. “And that made me so grateful.”
She still lost some hair — about half, she estimates — but the cool thing about the cold caps, she said, is the hair just thins, it doesn’t come out in chunks.
“So all the way till the end, I still had my hair. And my eyebrows and my eyelashes even thinned too, but the caps come down low enough that my eyebrows didn’t all fall out. And my eyelashes didn’t fall out either.”
In September, when the chemo had shrunk Pearman’s tumor enough, she underwent a double mastectomy. She remains on medication, but just two “baby medications,” as she calls them.
Putting their efforts to good use
Marweg, who now has the cold cap machine available for cancer patients to use, noted that the treatment must be cleared by doctors and Arctic Cold Cap representatives. If deemed a fit, Now and Zen, where Cold Cap Cuties is located, serves as a hub where the patients can pick up and drop off the machine.
Marweg said the machine can be used by up to three people a week. Patients still need to buy their own cap, which costs about $250. The cold caps are still available, but can only be used by two people per week, due to the extra time needed to put them on dry ice.
The group continues fundraising with the goal of buying several more machines. They are seeking nonprofit status.
Marweg said there are challenges to using the machines. A special shampoo must be used, patients can only wash their hair once per week, they can’t pull their hair up in a ponytail, and they can’t wear hats or caps.
Pearman said the hair she did lose is now starting to grow back. She starts radiation on Dec. 22, but the worst, she hopes, is over. Tests from her surgery came back stage 0, meaning no active cancer cells were found.
She said using the cold caps completely changed her experience as a cancer patient.
“I still have scary things coming, but I feel like I have come through so much already. And still I have my hair. My hair stayed with me through all of it.”
Janet Stemler, 57, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. She had a mastectomy and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
Initially, she thought going bald was inevitable, and that she would have to accept it and get a wig.
“But then the more I thought about it, the more it was like ‘no, wait a minute, Janet!.’ This is something you can do to have some bit of control in your life. The doctors are telling you you need to do this, and this is when you need to do it. You don’t have any say in what’s going on.”
A sense of control spurred Stemler to try the cold caps. She started using the manual cap and says she has yet to lose hair, but added that the process does require patience.
“You’re taking one off, you’re repacking it with ice, and rotating them through, and strapping them on. It was a lot. It was lot for my husband to have to do, and it was just a lot to go through.”
So when she learned about the cold cap machine now being available through Cold Cap Cuties, Stemler didn’t hesitate to try it.
“This time around, it was so much better. The cap, you just leave it it on. And it’s made to fit your head.”
Stemler is already thinking about how she can pass it forward. She is hoping that once she has overcome her cancer, she can help guide others using the cold caps.
Pearman is forever grateful to Marweg and what she has done for her. She affectionately refers to her as her soul-sister.
“I adore that woman. I have worked for her for almost 12 years. She is the most giving, generous soul I have ever met in my life.”
Marweg’s idea to help others has special meaning to Pearman.
“It meant my cancer meant something, it wasn’t just for naught. And all these other women wouldn’t have had the opportunity to keep their hair. So I think that’s how things work. There is a reason for everything,” Pearman said.