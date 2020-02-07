LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Hale Park on Wednesday at about 4 p.m.
Police said that someone in a white four-door sedan drove by the park and began shooting at people there. The intended victims returned fire, police said, but no one was stuck by gunfire. A building at the corner of Elm and Stockton streets was damaged in the incident, police said.
An investigation is ongoing, and police are asking the public to call 209-333-6727 with any information.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi man arrested by Manteca PD
LODI — After an ongoing investigation, the Manteca Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of South Stockton Street on Thursday. During the search, officers found 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 10.2 grams of cocaine, 127.6 grams of marijuana, packaging and scales, a 32 caliber handgun, a manufactured 9mm handgun without a serial number, a manufactured short barrel AR-15 rifle without a serial number, and $3,207 in cash.
Officers arrested 18-year-old Tony Lopez, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and other drugs and weapons charges. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. Sheriff warns of Fentanyl use
FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Metro Narcotics Task Force on Friday reported that the region experienced three Fentanyl-related overdose deaths over the holidays. Two of the deaths occurred in Tracy and one in Lodi.
In all three cases, the task force found a round blue pill with the letter M and the number 30 on either side, either in the deceased’s home or on their bodies. The pills were tested at the Department of Justice laboratory, and investigators found they were counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg pills, the task force said.
The pills have the same markings as pharmaceutical pills, but most are poorly made due to nicks and burrs found on them. The pills are being pressed with Fentanyl and acetaminophen or caffeine, the task force said.
Investigators said some victims may be told it is Percoset.
The task force believes there may be more unreported overdoses due to most being reported as medical calls, and law enforcement is not being notified.
If you believe a death may be related to an overdose, contact local law enforcement.
— Wes Bowers