Mamie and Charlie Starr, grape growers in the Lodi and Acampo areas, have been awarded the 2020 Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award.
The Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award is presented the Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Steering Committee, a sub-committee of the San Joaquin County Resource Conservation District, and the Lower Mokelumne River Partnership, a consortium between California Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and East Bay Municipal Utility District.
It is awarded annually to acknowledge and recognize an individual or organization within the Lower Mokelumne River watershed who has shown outstanding leadership, responsibility, or activism in the promotion of sound and innovative natural resource stewardship practices that help sustain the environment and enhance productivity and profitability in the Mokelumne River watershed.
Lodi region grape growers and watershed-wide enthusiasts, Charlie and Mamie Starr have been long-time members of the Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Committee, the stakeholder group formed in 1999 by the SJC-RCD as a way for local stakeholders to improve the Mokelumne River’s water quality across the region, usually through land-based practices.
The Mokelumne River is a valuable resource that supports the economic, environmental, and aesthetic welfare of California. The Lower Mokelumne River watershed stretches from the base of Camanche Reservoir to the toe of the tidally influenced sloughs of the lower Mokelumne River, just off Woodbridge Road, east of Interstate 5.
The Starrs were also among the first grape growers to follow the sustainable grape growing guidelines created by the Lodi Rules program as they raise Syrah and Primitivo grapes.
Mamie Starr is a retired planner for the City of Lodi and Lodi Unified School District. She has served on the Lodi Wine Visitors Center’s board of directors, leads hunting safety classes, and for more than 20 years has been a driving force in California Fish and Wildlife’s Sandhill Crane Docent Program on the Isenberg Reserve on Woodbridge Road, the heart of Sandhill crane winter habitat. She is also known for her master Rosarian efforts towards teaching others how to grow and care for roses.
Charlie Starr is a retired City of Lodi firefighter. He serves on the North San Joaquin Water Conservation District and farms grapes with his son in the Lodi-Acampo area.
The Starrs have hosted multiple events and parties for local community and civic groups at their home.
The public presentation of the award would normally be held at the annual EMBUD Pardee Barbecue in October; however, this year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.
Frank Robert Beeler, a water and wastewater superintendent for the City of Lodi, passed away in 2009. He was an active participant and advocate for the Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Plan and the Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Steering Committee.
Beeler was a leader in the city’s stormwater program and supported volunteer watershed stewardship activities such as the Storm Drain Detectives.