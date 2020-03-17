Efforts to change Lodi’s mayoral appointment process have stalled following a split vote at Tuesday’s Lodi City Council shirtsleeve session.
City staff presented the council with three options during the meeting, with one being the selection of an at-large appointment which would allow Lodi’s registered voters to elect the city’s mayor.
Another option was to rotate the mayoral position, or not take any action at all, according to Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
Council members JoAnne Mounce and Alan Nakanishi phoned in to the meeting and supported a motion that would change the selection process.
Both Councilman Mark Chandler and Mayor Doug Kuehne, who attended the meeting in person, voted to maintain the current selection process, which allows the sitting council to vote in a new mayor annually.
“As of now we do not have direction on how to proceed,” Schwabauer said. “We knew that this could potentially happen with the current council vacancy.”
The council is currently short a member following the death of Bob Johnson last month.
The decision to discuss the mayoral selection process follows a city council meeting on Dec. 18, when Spencer Rhoads, a Lodi resident and former council candidate, suggested the city change the voting structure for mayor and mayor pro tempore to an “at-large” vote by the public.
Rhoads also spearheaded a campaign last April to overhaul the process by requiring the mayorship rotate amongst Lodi’s five council members in numerical order of their districts.
“It is a discussion that needs to be had, especially since we have adopted district voting,” Rhoads said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. “Our city has changed since it was incorporated and our population has increased, so the decision should not remain with a small group of people.”
Rhoads submitted two separate initiatives involving the mayoral selection process last year, but both were terminated before they were certified for election.
Schwabauer said the council could revisit the mayoral selection process after all council seats have been voted in.
“It comes down to what direction the sitting council would like to pursue,” Schwabauer said.