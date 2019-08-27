LODI — Due to the number of commercial and residential false alarms officers respond to each month, the Lodi Police Department is going to soon enforce fines in an effort to reduce them.
The department announced over the weekend that beginning Sept. 1, it will start enforcing the city of Lodi’s Alarm Permit and False Alarm Program.
A false alarm is the activation of an alarm system resulting in a response by emergency personnel, where an emergency is not found on arrival.
According to information on the city’s False Alarm Reduction Program webpage, police respond to about 180 false alarms each month for an average of six a day.
That is about 2,160 false alarms a year.
Detective Michael Hitchock said the department will begin enforcing the program because the number of calls for alarms in recent years has increased.
“We’ve responded to the same alarm at some businesses a number of times, and it has just gotten to the point where the amount of time we’ve spent responding is eating into our staffing,” he said. “It’s making it difficult for us to respond to higher priority calls.”
While the department will start enforcing the program on Sunday, the city has had an alarm ordinance that lays out fines and regulations for years. It was last revised in 1999.
According to the ordinance those who want to install an alarm must purchase a permit before installing or using one.
Information provided helps officers properly respond to an alarm.
Residential permits are $25 with no annual renewal fee, while commercial customers are charged an annual $25 fee.
Alarm owners will be charged $50 for each failure to respond to an activation within 20 minutes.
A fee of $50 will be charged when any location has more than two false alarms in six months, and a $75 fee is charged when there are more than four in six months.
Billing periods will be Jan. 1 to June 30 and July 1 to Dec. 31.
Locations with chronic false alarms will be placed on a non-response list, and police will not respond until the problem is corrected and all fees are paid.
The majority of alarms are a result of operator error, according to the False Alarm Reduction Program webpage.
Hitchcock said operator error could be anything from a faulty system to human mistakes trying to access a building.
“A lot of times people show up at a property and they don’t have the proper codes,” he said. “They also accidentally hit the button that prompts an emergency response.”
Those operating an alarm without a permit can result in a fine or non-response from officers. Violators will be given notice and have 15 days to apply for a permit.
Hitchock said the goal of program enforcement is not to generate revenue for the city, but rather deter the amount of false alarms that are activated.
If the fines are enforced on repeat offenders, it may cause them to pay more attention when entering codes or repair faulty systems, he said.
In 2016, the department responded to 1,738 false alarms, of which 749 were from residents and businesses with two or more calls for service, according to Hitchcock.
Of those alarms, 213 were from residences, he said. There were also 35 homes that required response to five or more false alarms.
The program will also offer no-cost educational training for customers who are responsible for multiple false alarms.
“If someone is accidentally setting off their own alarm, we want to give them the opportunity to learn more either about their system or the ordinance,” Hitchcock said. “We don’t really want to charge anyone. But we also want people to be responsible for these false alarms.”
For more information about the city’s ordinance and false alarm program, visit www.lodi.gov/288/ Alarms. You can also visit library.municode.com, and read Chapter 15.56 - Alarm Systems and Permits.