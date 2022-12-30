Lodi councilwoman eager to listen to the people she serves

New Lodi City Councilwoman Lisa Craig says she enjoyed hearing the concerns of residents and business owners while campaigning for council.

 Courtesy photograph

The Lodi City Council swore in two new members last week, one of whom was immediately selected as vice mayor upon taking her seat on the dais.

Lisa Craig represents District 2 on the council, which encompasses much of the northern part of Lodi between Mills Avenue and the eastern city limits north of Lockeford Street.