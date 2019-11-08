LODI — Two local events are scheduled for Veterans Day this weekend honoring those who served, and the community is encouraged to attend.
Balance Assisted Living will host its first event to honor veterans today at 10 a.m. at 1321 S. Fairmont Ave.
Chelease Adams said she had coordinated ceremonies at prior assisted living facilities in which she has worked, and wanted to hold one at Balance.
“American Legion Post 803 (from Stockton) will be coming here to do a ceremony for our residents who served in the military,” she said, adding there are nine currently living at Balance.
The ceremony, she said, will include the setting of the Missing Man table to honor and remember prisoners of war or those missing in action.
The table is typically set for six empty chairs, according to www.pow-miafamilies.org, which represent Americans missing from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.
The nine veteran residents of the facility will receive certificates of gratitude from members of Post 803, Adams said.
“Post 803 does a really good job,” she said. “I’m excited for our residents.”
On Veterans Day, American Legion Post 22 will host a program at 11 a.m. featuring performances from the Lodi Community Band and the Seventh Day Adventist Church Choir.
Local Boy Scouts will escort guests into the Legion Hall, located at 320 N. Washington St., and local Girl Scouts will lead the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
“It’s going to be a full day’s event,” Post Commander Randy Bender said. “We’re going to have patriotic songs, and hand-written thank you notes from the Girl Scouts for all our veterans. (The Girl Scouts) take pride in handing those out to our veterans.”
Bender said it is unknown how many veterans will attend Monday’s ceremony, but all who will be there are guaranteed a thank you note.
A Missing Man ceremony will also be presented by veteran Ken Kramlich of Post 22. A keynote address will also be given by Navy veteran Randy Renfro.
Miller’s Hot Dogs will provide food, and A&W will provide root beer, he said.
“It’s always an honor for us every year to do this,” Bender said.
“It gets bigger every year, and anybody can come out and join us.”