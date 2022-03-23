Nearly every holiday season for the last two decades, residents and visitors could catch a glimpse of a horse and carriage in Downtown Lodi with smiling passengers in tow.
Some wine enthusiasts may have even taken rides in the carriage from winery to winery, or newlyweds may have been whisked away from the altar.
Earlier this month, the woman who made those rides possible passed away.
Deena Kirby died at her home on March 3 at the age of 71.
Her friend Maria DeAngelis called her the salt of the earth, adding Kirby’s optimism always amazed her, even in the face of cancer, which took her life.
“Cancer is a silent and unrelenting killer,” DeAngelis said in a eulogy at Kirby’s March 18 funeral. “First it takes your health, then it takes your dignity and finally it takes your hope. But Deena did not indulge in self-pity. She did not lose heart and her faith did not falter.”
DeAngelis said she met Kirby at a draft horse driving clinic in October 2001, and the pair felt that they had known each other their entire lives.
“We used to tell people that we were twins that had been separated at birth so no one family would have to raise two horse crazy girls,” she said. “Both of us spent summers boating on the Delta. For years, we both worked in and out of the San Joaquin County Courthouse. We knew many of the same people. And we had both lost siblings too soon and watched our parents grieve the loss of a child.”
A lifelong resident of Lodi, Kirby attended Lodi schools and was a member of the English Oaks Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She received a liberal arts degree from Pacific Union College in Angwin, and was a court reporter for many years, even owning her own firm.
DeAngelis said Kirby was always up for an adventure, especially when it involved good friends, travel and horses. She would also strike up conversations with anyone, loved Mexican food and “drove like a banshee.”
In recent years, DeAngelis said, Kirby enjoyed traveling with her companion John Dunn, and the pair enjoyed spending time at their home in Arizona.
“She was such a great person,” World of Wonders Science Museum president and CEO Sally Snyde said. “It’s just so said. She just loved life. She had a big smile and a big heart.”
Snyde and Kirby had become good friends over the years, although the former said they hadn’t spoken in a long time. She was unaware Kirby had passed until contacted by the News-Sentinel.
According to News-Sentinel archives, Kirby provided a 14-year-old Welsh pony and a mule for an educational Hippology event at the museum in 2013. Youngsters were able to paint the pony, named CJ, as part of program to show how to care for horses, ponies and donkeys.
Kirby was best known locally for founding All Seasons Carriage Company in 2002 as a way to spend time with the animals she loved, as well as to keep horse-driven carriages operating in a time of motorized and electric vehicles.
“She was very pioneering,” VIsit Lodi! president and CEO Nancy Beckman said. “She was really the first one to bring carriage rides to Downtown. It was a favorite among visitors.”
The company’s services were also available for weddings and funerals, wine tours, quinceañeras, and the popular Downtown Lodi holiday rides, and implemented four types of carriages.
A Vis-à-Vis carriage was most commonly used for weddings and quinceañeras, and a wagonette was used for wine tours.
Percherons were Kirby’s favorite horse to use for the carriage rides, large black horses believed to have been bred for war in the Middle Ages. Named after Le Perche province in France, the horses soon became more commonly used in farming and pulling carriages.
“She wanted to have Percherons on our carousel,” Snyde said. “She was always very supportive of the museum, and tried to be as helpful as much as she could.”
In a Sept. 10, 2008 News-Sentinel article, Kirby described herself as having “horse-itis” since the age of 10. Her first horse was an Appaloosa, and she began breeding horses for sale in 1974, doing so for 20 years. Along with Percherons, she raised prize-winning Arabian horses.
In 2012, Kirby and her horse Jazz were featured in the film “The Five-Year Engagement” starring Emily Blunt and Jason Segal.
The film was shot in Ann Arbor, Mich. for two months in 2011, before the crew moved to San Francisco for additional scenes. All Seasons Carriage was asked to appear in the film because the production crew needed a horse and carriage to match what was used in Michigan, according to News-Sentinel archives.
Beckman said she remembered Kirby was excited to meet Segal, who she described as “just nice and down to Earth.”
“She was a great horsewoman, and she will be missed,” Beckman said.
The future of All Seasons Carriage Company is unknown. A message left on a voicemail on the company’s main phone line was not returned, and her drivers could not be reached for comment.
Kirby was preceded in death by her sister Barbara and parents Dorothy and Maurice Bailey. Funeral services were held March 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.