LODI — Last week, Lodi Unified School District found a vendor to coordinate Lodi High School’s online graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, which will take place May 26. In preparation for the event, school administrators are compiling videos, speeches and photos of graduates to be incorporated into the virtual ceremony.
School staff would like to have a photo of each Lodi High graduate in their cap and gown to be displayed during the ceremony. Email a graduation photo of yourself graduation attire to Ms. Selles at mselles@lodiusd .net with your preferred name no later than midnight, May 5. If you are unable to submit a photo, the school will use your senior portrait instead.
— Wes Bowers
Delta classes to be mostly online in fall
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College announced on Friday that administration is scheduling Fall Semester classes to be mostly online. Hands-on career technical education classes and some arts, music and drama classes will be scheduled as “hybrids” — partially online, partially in person — with plans to exercise specific social distancing guidelines. This plan will enable all students to complete their classes on time, the college said.
Delta students can view the preliminary Fall 2020 schedule in their MyDelta system. The schedule is a work in progress and will be updated significantly in the days to come, the college said.
— Wes Bowers
Caltrans updates Highway 12 closures
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation is planning another series of 55-hour, full closures in both directions of Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge at the Sacramento County line.
Caltrans is scheduled to perform various highway closures at the bridge on the following dates and times:
• One-way traffic control from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday
• The 55-hour closure from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday has been cancelled
• 55-hour closure from 9 p.m. May 15 through 5 a.m. May 18
• No closures are scheduled for Memorial Day weekend
Work scheduled during these closures includes the removal and replacement of the bridge “end jacks,” which secure the movable bridge back into alignment with the roadway after having opened for boat traffic; and removal and replacement of the center main bearing, which allows the movable bridge to swivel open for boat traffic and return back into alignment with the highway for motorist travel.
Motorists should consider I-5 and I-80 as alternate routes and should allow additional travel time due to the detour. Detours are an approximate 30-mile, 45-minute routes:
• Traveling Eastbound on Highway 12: Take Highway160 north to Walnut Grove Road to I-5
• Traveling Westbound on Highway 12: Take I-5 north to Walnut Grove Road to Highway 160 south
Access to local residents, businesses and emergency services will be allowed into Tower Park via Glasscock Road from the east and into B&W Resort Marina from the west.
Trucks with kingpin to rear axle over 30 feet are not recommended on Highway 160. Trucks are discouraged from using this detour route and are advised to use I-5 and I-80 as alternate routes.
The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, materials or construction-related issues.
— Wes Bowers