When Katy Lesley’s brother died from complications of Type 1 diabetes 12 years ago, she wanted to honor his memory and share the story of how the both of them lived with the disease, as two siblings being diagnosed with it is quite rare.
Lesley, who was diagnosed 30 years ago at the age of 8, was able to share that story with Beyond Type 1, a worldwide nonprofit organization that connects those living with diabetes to solutions that improve their lives.
In 2016, Lesley hosted a fundraiser at Woodbridge Uncorked, which she and her husband co-own with another couple, to honor her brother and celebrate 25 years of living with Type 1 diabetes.
This year, she wanted to honor her brother, as well as mark 30 years of living with the disease, in another way.
“Beyond Type 1 has a lot of scholarships,” Lesley said. “And I had heard about their programs in the past. So I thought this was the best way to keep my brother’s spirit alive and provide someone with Type 1 diabetes with an opportunity.”
So Lesley created the California Dreamin’ Scholarship, so named because it was something her brother used to say all the time, a $2,000 award for someone with the disease who was set to attend a higher education institution in California or already attending one.
Lesley said she was thrilled when her first recipient was not only attending a California university, but was also a resident in the state.
San Jose resident Shelby Scott will be attending California Institute of Technology in Pasadena as a freshman this fall.
Scott was diagnosed Type 1 diabetes when she was 9 years old, and said it turned her world upside down.
“It was crazy because I do a lot of sports and activities,” she said. “It was easy to tell that something was wrong. I’d go skiing and would have to take breaks a lot, even on some of the easiest courses or the rabbit hill.”
Almost immediately after her diagnosis, Scott said, her mother began researching diabetes information and support groups, and found Beyond Type 1.
It was through the nonprofit and its social media pages that Scott and her mother learned about Lesley’s scholarship.
Scott said she hasn’t let her disease put an end to things she loves to do.
“I’m going to be playing on the CalTech women’s soccer team, and I’m still super active,” she said. “Diabetes doesn’t limit me in any sense,” she said. “Yes, it’s a life-changing disease, and it’s difficult to manage a lot of time, but I’m going to be playing on the CalTech women’s soccer team. I’m still super active.”
Since her diagnosis eight years ago, Scott has participated in countless studies testing new diabetes products such as the Closed Loop System, which has been commonly referred to as an “artificial pancreas,” and combines a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump to regulate a user’s insulin with minimal interaction from the patient.
During her time volunteering for studies, Scott took an interest in the variety of different machines and equipment being tested to regulate her body.
As a result, she decided to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, with the hope of possibly designing equipment that will help others living with not only diabetes, but other chronic illnesses, she said.
“Being a diabetic, I’ve seen how engineered devices can directly help people,” she said. “I would love to do something similar, creating devices that will be integrated into a person’s life that will make them feel better and allows them to live normally.”
Both Lesley and Scott said that the disease is very manageable, and that when many people hear the word “diabetes,” they tend to think of Type 2, which is diet related.
Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes, is a genetic condition that often appears in adolescence, and where the pancreas creates little to no insulin.
Type 2 diabetes, while more common in older adults, can appear in adolescence, but develops over time.
“It was really something I actually took charge of right away,” Lesley said. “I had to do the injections, I had to make decisions by myself, but I took the bull by the horns and just had to do it, and just try to be patient about it.”
Lesley said that in a way, she felt she benefited by being diagnosed at a young age, as it gave her more time to research the disease and learn more about how her body was adapting to a new lifestyle.
“I’m lucky it was manageable,” she said. “Not that it was easy by any means, but I’ve been really able to do anything I’ve wanted to do. I played soccer, went to college. I think I benefited in the sense that I grew up a little faster than other kids and learned more about myself.”
Lesley said she plans to make the scholarship an annual award.
“If you’re able to work hard enough, and giving it your all, you can make (diabetes) part of a life that won’t limit you,” Scott said.
For more information about Beyond Type 1, visit beyondtype1.org.