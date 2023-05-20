Earth & Wares brings unique home decor to Downtown Lodi

Cassie Vera and Lisa Esparza opened Earth & Wares four weeks ago at 13 S. Sacramento St. in Downtown Lodi.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

More than a decade ago, two Lodi women formed a friendship over unique, rare, and even quirky hand-crafted home decor items.

Over the years, their personal collections of clay pottery — mugs, masks, vases and artwork, among others — continued to grow, and Lisa Esparza and Cassie Vera decided they wanted to share their love for earthenware goods with fellow Lodians.