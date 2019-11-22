Although it isn’t Christmas, the sound of bells jingling filled Chardonnay Hall at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds late Thursday morning, as local organizations attended the annual Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff.
Approximately 400 attended the kickoff, an event dedicated to raising funds for the various programs the Salvation Army provides to the community.
“All the money we raise stays in the community. It helps people looking for a hand up, not a hand out,” Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said.
Thursday’s meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce was prepared by the men and women enrolled in the 16-week culinary arts training program, led by Chef Berry Crall.
The culinary school is available to people that have graduated from the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) in Sacramento.
“It’s important to see programs like this, that are dedicated to getting people in need and struggling, involved in the community,” said attendee Marie Ackerman.
Marie and her husband, Rev. Peter Ackerman, recently moved to Lodi and were excited to experience their first kettle kickoff.
“Often we give to organizations, but here you can actually see your donation in action. You see ministry being accomplished,” Peter Ackerman said.
The couple said they had heard a lot about the pageantry of the fundraiser and had brought money to take part in the lively exchange known as the kettle run, when bell ringers collect donations.
Carrying red kettles and ringing bells, the participants known as “bell ringers” had five minutes to dash from table to table collecting donations.
Former Salvation Army board member Phil Pennino provided farcical commentary as he and other celebrity bell ringers shuffled through the crowd collecting donations.
Pam Kludt, the Salvation Army’s fundraising chair, collected $19,329, and setting a record this year amongst the celebrity bell ringers was Salvation Army board member Annette Murdaca, who collected $101,682.
The total collected for the Lodi Salvation Army was $170,526.
“All donations given in the kettle stay here in the community and help programs at the Hope Harbor Shelter, which provides meals to the community 365 days a year. And we distribute close to 300 bags of food a week to our community members who have to choose between paying for groceries, rent or medication,” Thielenhaus said.
In the past year, the Salvation Army has offered support to 235 people with utility assistance, 15 with rental assistance, and distributed 666 bus passes to individuals that need them.
Through the donations received, the Salvation Army has been able to provide 100 students with school supplies, as well as 116,566 meals and 16,027 food boxes to the community.