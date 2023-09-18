Unseated Lodi councilman Shakir Khan vows to take a stand in court

Shakir Khan speaks to the council about his disputed resignation from the council at the March 1 city council meeting at Carnegie Forum.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

The case against a former Lodi City Council member will be headed to a jury trial next year.

Shak Khan appeared before Judge Richard M. Mallett in San Joaquin County Superior Court Monday, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 2, 2024.

