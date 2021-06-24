A former air compressor wholesaler business and two undeveloped pieces of city property are being considered for an access center that would serve as a shelter and resource hub for Lodi’s homeless population.
The City of Lodi’s Community Development Department announced late Tuesday that it was evaluating three sites to potentially place the access center, which would not be a homeless camp, but reduce barriers to shelter resources for unhoused individuals.
One site is 710 N. Sacramento St., the former home to Accurate Air Engineering, and the other two are located on Thurman Street in the city’s industrial area, and on a piece of surplus property directly north of Salas Park.
In Tuesday’s announcement, the city laid out the pros and cons of each site, and the Sacramento Street location appeared to have the most advantages for the project.
The 23,000-square-foot building is directly adjacent to an existing shelter, located in close proximity to social service networks, public transit, retail and other commercial services, the city said.
It is not located within 500 feet of zoned residential developments, already has a sufficient existing infrastructure, and the city can reuse the existing site improvements.
However, the city would have to purchase the property from Ashwill Associates, and a soundwall would have to be built because the Union Pacific Railroad is adjacent to the eastern side of the site.
According to www.commercialexchange.com, the property is listed at nearly $2.5 million.
The property located north of Salas Park is designated as surplus right-of-way, and is a narrow strip of land situated between Stockton Street and the UPRR tracks.
Much like the Sacramento Street location, this site is within close proximity to public transit, retail and other commercial services, and there would be no additional cost to purchase the land because it is already owned by the city.
The cons for this site are numerous, and include its adjacency to Salas Park and the railroad right-of-way, so the city would need to build a sound wall to mitigate the latter concern. There is no existing infrastructure or site improvements, it is located within 500 feet of a residential development, and while emergency services are accessible, they are not in close proximity to the site, the city said.
Because there is currently an outside social services network working with Lodi’s homeless population, the city said this location would limit social service access to unsheltered people.
The Thurman Street location in the industrial district has many of the same disadvantages, and is not in close proximity to public transit, retail or other commercial services. However, it is not located near residential development, and the city already owns the land.
City staff will present the recommended sites at a community meeting tentatively scheduled for the end of July. In the meantime, a community survey about the access center is online at lodi.gov/1037/Lodi-Access-Center.
Maps of the proposed sites are available as well. Only one submission per person or IP address will be accepted for the survey, which is scheduled to close July 6 at 5 p.m.