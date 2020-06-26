- 3,031 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 52 deaths. 101 patients are currently hospitalized. 1,635 have recovered. ZIP code data has not been updated since Wednesday; at that time, there were 162 total cases in the 95240 ZIP code and 65 in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi; 19 total cases in the 95220 ZIP code, which includes Acampo; 7 in the 95237 ZIP code, which includes Lockeford; and 77 in the 95212 ZIP code, which includes Morada. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 2,666 cases in Sacramento County, including 80 in Galt, 10 in Isleton, and 393 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 66 deaths. 1,607 have likely recovered.
- 32 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 16 have recovered.
- 20 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 12 have recovered.
- 1,940 cases in Stanislaus County, with 38 deaths. 1,456 have recovered.
- 5,493 cases in Alameda County, with 130 deaths.
- 2,676 cases in Contra Costa County, with 73 deaths.
- 202,072 cases in California, with 5,816 deaths.
- 2,462,472 cases in the United States, with 124,978 deaths. 670,809 have recovered.
- 9,764,997 cases worldwide, with 492,807 deaths. 4,917,328 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.