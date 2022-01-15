With nearly 100 wineries in Lodi and the surrounding area, tourism has become a major economic industry for the city over the last two decades.
To maintain Lodi’s status as one of the premier wine and tourist destinations on California, its visitors bureau is offering a program that will help everyone in the community promote the region.
VisitLodi! has implemented the Lodi Visitor Journey A2D program, designed to educate residents and front-line staff at local businesses about what the city has to offer as a destination.
President and CEO Nancy Beckman said the program will help create a positive visitor experience for those who come to Lodi for a stay.
“We know that every person that a visitor comes in contact with while in Lodi will either enhance their experience or detract from it,” she said. “That contact will either leave a positive impression of Lodi or a negative impression. Lodi has great wines, good food, lovely bed and breakfasts and hotels, and now we want to make sure that we have excellent customer service.”
According to the promotional materials for the program, visitors who have a less than positive time during their stay in a city or area will tell hundreds of people about it, which can then negatively effect how many people visit in the future.
As a result, the decrease in visitors to a city or region can impact revenue for a community that relies on tourist dollars over time, she said.
Conversely, visitors who have an enjoyable experience will spend more, make plans to return in the future, and tell their friends about the great time they had during their visit.
Money generated from visitor spending not only benefits local businesses, but it moves through the entire community by providing lower taxes, new amenities and a better city infrastructure.
Many, if not all cities in California have approved transient occupancy taxes, an extra fee charged to visitors who stay in local lodging establishments.
Locally, the tax generated $735,601 in revenue in fiscal year 2018-2019, and $987,431 the following year, according to the City of Lodi 2021-2022 budget. It generated $605,000 in fiscal year 2020-2021, and is expected to generate $800,000 in the current fiscal year.
While it is unknown how many visitors to Lodi contributed to the city’s sales tax, more than $13 million was generated in fiscal year 2020-2021, according to the budget.
Beckman said the Visitor Journey A2D program was born out VisitLodi!’s to provide excellent customer service, and to go above and beyond for all of its customers.
The two-part program takes less than six hours to complete, with the first part an online course consisting of videos, activities and quizzes about Lodi and helping visitors.
“We know that knowledge of the destination is key to providing a great customer service experience and we wanted to be a resource to our community,” Beckman said. “The Lodi Tourism Champion program educates participants on topics such as Lodi history, what Lodi offers as a destination, and tips for great customer service. We provide a wealth of resources that the participant can have at their fingertips.”
The online course takes about 90 minutes to complete, and participants can take it at their own pace.
The second part is a live, three-hour class in which participants discuss their answers from the online course, designed to share what they have learned and what they already know with others interested in becoming “tourism champions.”
Once both parts are completed, participants receive a Lodi Visitor A2D Champion certificate, and in the event they encounter tourists out and about in the city, they can guide them to the best restaurants, hotels, wineries and attractions.
Beckman said program graduates are offered quarterly continuing education courses. She said it’s perfect for the front-line staff at lodging venues, restaurants, wineries and shops, as well as Realtors, police officers, or anyone in town who comes into contact with visitors.
Live classes are scheduled for Jan. 25, April 5 and June 28 from 2-5 p.m. Registration is $25. To enroll, or for more information, emailinfo@visitlodi.com.