As Lodi and much of California reopens after two months of near-quarantine, Vintage Limousine Service is hoping area residents will want to celebrate their newly regained freedom with a limo ride.
Though many of the weddings, events and winery tours that make up the bulk of the company’s business are still up in the air, owners Eric and Stephanie Schneider have launched an innovative new service they hope will help make up for the lost business: Date nights.
While the new package is being billed as a “Romantic Limo Date Night Fit for a Quaranqueen or King,” it’s not limited to just couples. Families have celebrated birthdays and graduations with the special outings, Stephanie said.
In fact, their first customer for the new service — and part of the inspiration behind it — wanted to treat his daughter to a special day. A high school senior, she had already missed out on prom and her senior trip. So he and his wife reached out to Vintage Limousine through their page on Yelp, and took her for a fancy picnic to celebrate her achievement.
Stephanie Schneider took that idea and ran with it. She recently launched an ad campaign on Facebook and Instagram.
“Immediately I had people messaging me,” she said.
The couple take precautions to make each ride safe. Eric wears a mask when driving the limo, and opens the door for the passengers. The passenger and driver areas are separated, and he thoroughly cleans and disinfects between each group of customers. At the moment, they only have one trip per day, Stephanie said, and they do not provide cutlery for their passengers.
It’s been a lifeline for the business, which has struggled during the pandemic.
When COVID-19 closed wineries, canceled or postponed events and weddings, and brought the travel industry to its knees, things looked bleak for Vintage Limousine.
“With everything shut down, we were literally at a standstill,” Stephanie said.
Some of their clients postponed their bookings or bought gift cards for future use, but even so, Vintage Limousine took a hit from canceled bachelor and bachelorette parties, proms and other events. Eric picked up a full-time job to keep the couple going.
“It wasn’t only frustrating, it was scary, because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Stephanie said.
Even though they had no work, the Schneiders continued to pay for all of their permits and insurance instead of surrendering them; they wanted to be back on the road the moment things reopened.
“It was hard, but that was the decision we made,” Stephanie said.
While she understands why some of their clients had to cancel their reservations and seek a refund, Stephanie said the Schneiders are grateful to their loyal customers who stuck with them. A few have even been in contact regularly — sometimes daily — so that they can reschedule their wine tours or other outings as soon as possible.
“There’s always a silver lining,” Stephanie said.
But to keep Vintage Limousine afloat until the last restrictions on events are lifted would take something more.
“I had to get creative and crafty. We didn’t have a choice,” Stephanie said.
Research online and contacting the National Limousine Association turned up solutions for big city limo companies with corporate clients, but nothing that would work well here in Lodi.
But that picnic for the graduating teen gave her the idea to launch a package for others wanting to celebrate during the pandemic.
Eric picked up one couple from Manteca. They got a to-go meal from Woodbridge Crossing and enjoyed a private picnic to celebrate their 10th anniversary. A family took their daughter to pick up ice cream for her fifth birthday. On Tuesday, another family celebrated their teen’s high school graduation in the limo — it was a drive-up event.
“It makes people feel special,” Stephanie said.