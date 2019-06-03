LODI — The California Department of Transportation will close the Turner Road overpass of Highway 99 until June 17 to install new guard rails and fencing, as well as new overhead lighting.
All Turner Road on- and off-ramps will be open during construction, but drivers should take the following detours:
• Drivers traveling east on Turner Road should take Highway 99 south to Highway 12/Victor Road.
• Drivers traveling west on Turner Road should take Highway 99 north to Frontage Road (Exit 267B), then take Highway 99 south to Turner Road.
Schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, or materials and construction-related issues. For more information, visit www.dot.ca.gov/d10/road-report.html.
— John Bays
North San Joaquin Water to hold budget meeting
LODI — The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District will be holding a 2019-20 Budget Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the district office, 498 Kettleman Lane, Lodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Master Gardeners to host water conservation class
LODI — The San Joaquin County Master Gardeners will host a special class on conserving water for any landscape at 10 a.m. June 10 in the Lodi Public Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The list of topics the Master Gardeners will focus on are:
• Using less water — and its effect on water bills
• Conserving natural resources
• Providing natural habitat for wildlife and pollinators
• Reducing home and office heating and cooling costs through proper selection and placement of shade trees and shrubs
• Reducing runoff, which carries top soils, fertilizers, and pesticides into storm drains and eventually lakes, rivers, and streams
• Reduced landscaping labor and maintenance costs
A representative from the City of Lodi will be present to answer questions you may have which is specific for city residents. For more information or to reserve a space, call 209-953-6100 or visit sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/?newsitem=80224.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt offers Sunday market series beginning this week
GALT — The City of Galt Parks and Recreation Department will begin hosting Taste of the Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Galt Market, 610 Chabolla Ave., Galt.
The new market series will also be held on the second Sundays in July and August. The series will feature a variety of merchandise, antiques and specialty foods, as well as a selection of fruits and vegetables.
— Oula Miqbel
State Treasurer awards grants for mental health
SACRAMENTO — California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that over $2 million in grants has been awarded to Sacramento, Marin, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties to provide critical new mental health services and equipment, with young people in mind.
The grants were awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority chaired by Ma. They will fund six new mobile crisis support teams and 16 new mental health professionals who can evaluate whether people present a danger to themselves or to others.
Sacramento County received $802,000 to add two mobile crisis support teams, which includes buying two vehicles and hiring eight new staff members.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that 20 percent of youths aged 13 to 18 live with a mental health condition; 11 percent of youths have a mood disorder, 10 percent of youths have a behavioral or conduct disorder, and 8 percent of youths have an anxiety disorder.
In addition, 8.2 percent of California high school students have attempted suicide, the California Health Care Foundation reports.
— Oula Miqbel