To combat the increase of opioid-related deaths reported in the region, San Joaquin County Public Health Services is rolling out a free naloxone nasal spray program for residents worried about friends or family who may be at risk of an overdose.
At the heart the program rollout is the concern over illegally manufactured fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 50 times for potent than heroin, county public health said Monday.
Overdose deaths from fentanyl are sharply increasing in the county, the agency said, with the death rate in 2021 more than 20 times higher than in 2018.
The death rate from fentanyl was 8.35 per 100,000 residents in 2021, up from .4 per 100,000 in 2018, according to county public health.
”This sharp rise in opioid-related deaths demonstrates a strong need for increased supplies of naloxone in the community,” Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, said in a media statement Monday.
“This community program, coupled with the substance-use treatment resources provided by the Opioid Safety Coalition, offers families and friends a way to help prevent overdoses and the loss of loved ones,“ she said.
Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, is an opioid antagonist that blocks certain receptors in a person’s body to which opioids bond.
It is administered as a nasal spray, and each container of Narcan holds one dose. The spray is available without a prescription, and is available at many pharmacies, according to www.healthline.com.
Narcan is commonly carried by local law enforcement agency officers in the event they encounter someone suffering an opioid overdose.
In Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer‘s weekly update at the end of 2021, he reported that two Lodi Police Department officers responded to an unconscious male in recent weeks.
The officers determined the male, an 17-year-old boy, was suffering from symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose, Schwabauer said.
Officers administered Narcan to the boy, who was ultimately taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, Schwabauer said.
Lodi Sgt. Tim Fritz, who manages the department’s opioid reports and records, was unavailable to share how many overdoses to which officers have responded.
County public health encourages residents to visit its offices at 420 S. Wilson Way if they have loved ones dealing with opioids or have a history of drug use and would like a free naloxone nasal spray.
The offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To learn more about the free naloxone program and other local opioid resources, visit www.SJCopioidsafety.org or call 209-953-7309.